Three new tenants sign deals for offices at Two Grand Parade

Union Investment has secured three new tenants at Two Grand Parade in Dublin 6.

Located on the banks of the Grand Canal and immediately adjacent to the Luas green line stop at Charlemont, Two Grand Parade comprises a 106,000sq ft platinum LEED, A3-rated office building which recently achieved practical completion. Designed by Henry J Lyons Architects, Two Grand Parade is distributed across two blocks of eight and five storeys with a triple-height atrium linking the original, former headquarters of the now-defunct Irish Nationwide Building Society building with the new office block.

FFH Management Services Limited, a global services provider within the Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, have taken the fourth floor of Two Grand Parade, extending to a net internal area of 8,336sq ft, on a new 15-year lease. FFH was represented in the negotiations by Elliott & FitzGerald.

KDB Ireland (Korea Development Bank) have taken a lease on the penthouse of the front building extending to an NIA area of 3,397sq ft on a 10-year term. KDB were represented by agents Avison Young.

Global management consultants McKinsey & Company have taken a lease of about 5,000sq ft on a 10-year term on the fifth floor. McKinsey was represented by CBRE.

The three companies join existing occupiers, Element Fleet Management and Clover Aviation at Two Grand Parade. A range of office spaces, 5,185sq ft-70,000sq ft, remain available at the scheme through joint letting agents Sam Daunt of CBRE and Aisling Tannam of Cushman & Wakefield.

Seb Wilson, asset manager for Union Investment at Two Grand Parade, said: “The completion of these three lettings showcases the strength of this premium development within the Dublin market. We continue to attract a strong mix of global occupiers wanting best-in-class sustainable offices, within a well-connected area of Dublin”.