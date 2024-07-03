Limerick city site with full planning for 24 apartments guiding at €1.75m

An aerial view shows the location of the site at 94 O'Connell Street in Limerick city centre

Joint agents JLL and Limerick-based Rooney Auctioneers are guiding a price of €1.75 million for a prime development site in Limerick city centre.

Number 94 O’Connell Street comes for sale with full planning permission in place for a mixed-use development comprising 24 apartments along with ground-floor commercial space. The subject site is ideally positioned according to the selling agents, to capitalise on ongoing urban regeneration projects within the city, and as such, is expected to appeal to both residential and commercial tenants.

The apartments have been designed to suit a diverse range of occupiers including professionals, families, and students, making them suitable for either the private rented sector (PRS) or owner-occupier market. The commercial space, meanwhile, has a versatile design which will allow for its adaptation to retail, restaurant or office use.

Ollie Lyons of JLL and Gordon Kearney of Rooney Auctioneers said: “This site offers an excellent opportunity for developers … the groundwork has already been laid for a project that will significantly contribute to the city’s urban landscape.”