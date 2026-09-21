Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says Labour and the Green Party should merge

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has suggested that the two parties should follow the example of their Dutch counterparts. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Green Party and Labour should amalgamate, according to MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The veteran Labour politician proposed the merger between the two parties during an event organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) on Friday night.

According to the most recent Irish Times poll, Labour and the Green Party each enjoy the support of 4 per cent of the electorate. Labour has 11 TDs while the Green Party has one.

Ó Ríordáin, a former junior minister in a Fine Gael-Labour coalition, has suggested that the two parties should follow the example of their Dutch counterparts and merge.

Earlier this year, the two Dutch left-wing parties formally combined into the new Progressief Nederland (PRO). The merger followed a disappointing 2021 election for the parties when they won only 17 of a possible 150 seats between them. The merger was supported by the overwhelming majority of each party’s membership at their party conferences last year.

Speaking at an IIEA culture night event about Europe’s past, present and future, Ó Ríordáin said the Republic was fortunate to have mostly pro-European politicians and “we can be quite proud of that.” He was answering a question from Eddy Hartog, a member of the Dutch Senate.

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“I’ll say one thing about Dutch politics … if it was a closed meeting, I might say it more readily, but I’ll say it anyway,” Ó Ríordáin said.

“Recently, the Dutch Labour Party and the Dutch Green Party have joined forces ... and that’s what the Irish Labour Party and the Irish Green Party should do.”

It is understood that the proposed merger has not been discussed with Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik.

Bacik has previously said that a merger with the Social Democrats, the party’s main electoral rival, is “possible” as there were no ideological differences between the two. This has been rebuffed by Holly Cairns’s party, with the Social Democrats leader ruling out a merger.