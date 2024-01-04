Labour-Social Democrats merger possible with ‘no ideological differences’ - Bacik

Ivana Bacik said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could consider merging after the next election due to lack of ideological division. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said a merger with the Social Democrats is “possible”, as she claimed there were no ideological differences between the two parties.

Ms Bacik said Labour would be fighting the next general election with a focus on its own values – but added that the party always worked collaboratively with others.

Her predecessor Alan Kelly also said a merger was a possibility, while party leader between 2016 and 2020 Brendan Howlin said the assimilation should happen.

Ms Bacik, who became party leader in 2022, said there was “no ideological difference” between Labour and the Social Democrats, adding: “Just as there’s no ideological difference between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Perhaps the call for a merger, maybe, between those two centre right parties may be the call after the next election.”

Asked if she could countenance a possible merger in the future, Ms Bacik replied: “Everything is possible in politics.”

However, in a separate recent interview, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said she believes Labour’s approach to government is not “compatible” with her party.

Ms Cairns said Labour’s previous record in government supported the privatisation of Bord Gáis and penalised lone-parent families, adding: “It’s all well and good to say: ‘Oh they think they have the same policies as us.’ They don’t have the same practices.

“That’s the overall difference between us.”

Separately, Ms Bacik said Labour was “very concerned” about the rise of the far right.

Ms Bacik, whose Czech grandfather moved to Waterford after being imprisoned by the Nazis during the second World War, called for the introduction of a national communication campaign on the benefits of immigration and integration.

She said: “This is a very scary and worrying development to see how the far right are orchestrating hate in different communities. It’s not unique to Ireland but we’re certainly seeing it here as well.”

She condemned arson attacks against centres earmarked for use by asylum seekers, adding it was “distressing” to see the burning of tents at a makeshift migrant camp on Sandwith Street in her own constituency.

She said: “It is really distressing to see and unfortunately is becoming predictable.”

She added: “The reality is across the country, communities are broadly welcoming and we’ve seen amazing integration.”

Asked how Labour would have handled protests and opposition to accommodation for refugees differently, Ms Bacik said Government and the Taoiseach should have had a more co-ordinated approach on integration, including the appointment of a specific minister for immigration.

She said Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s department, which also has responsibility for children, equality, disability and youth as well as integration, has been left “isolated” in providing accommodation for refugees.

Ms Bacik welcomed that Government is seeking to increase the level of State-owned accommodation for asylum seekers, but further called for the purposing of vacant buildings such as barracks and Baggot Street Hospital.

She said: “That would have been the Labour difference. We are, though, very supportive of Government efforts to provide accommodation and we don’t underestimate the scale of the challenge for Government.”

Ms Bacik called on Leo Varadkar to make a national address on “the benefits of inward migration and the need for communities to show welcome”.

She added: “That co-ordinated approach from Government is needed and a Taoiseach’s address, I think, will be really helpful.”

Ivana Bacik at an event to campaign for more provision of housing. Photograph: Ethan Golding/Labour Party/PA Wire

Asked how she believed the far right would react to an address on migration from Mr Varadkar as the son of an immigrant, Ms Bacik said it was “imperative” for the Taoiseach to show leadership on the issue.

In the wake of the Dublin riot in November, Sinn Féin called for the resignation of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Labour did not immediately make the same call, but ultimately voted no confidence in the minister.

Asked if her party had been outflanked on the issue, she said Labour never had confidence in the Government’s handling of policing, but she did not feel it appropriate “to call for heads to roll” during a time of uncertainty after the violent attack and riot.

On the subject of vacancy and dereliction, she said Labour has been successful in calling on local communities to inform councils about buildings which are available for compulsory purchase orders to be repurposed for housing.

At the party’s annual conference last March, Ms Bacik said Labour would aim to deliver one million homes in 10 years.

However, the headline figure includes retrofitting properties that are already built and occupied.

Asked if she still stands by that messaging, Ms Bacik said the party had been vindicated over its target for 50,000 new builds and 50,000 refurbished homes a year for the next decade.

In an interview with the PA news agency, she said she anticipates Government to revise its Housing for All targets up to 50,000 and that up to 90,000 homes per year were being built during the Celtic Tiger.

She added: “It is doable with the right level of ambition and urgency from Government.”

Ms Bacik said the party wanted to help and work constructively with Government but added there had been delay in delivery for “far too long”.

Eyeing elections this year, Ms Bacik said she is very confident the party will hold existing seats.

Labour is polling at around 4% and recognisable names in the party like Mr Howlin and Sean Sherlock are not seeking re-election, while Aodhan Ó Riordan has said he is seeking to join the European Parliament.

Ms Bacik said: “Obviously, I’m sorry to see Brendan and Sean not contesting next time, they’ve been super representatives at local and national level but we have really strong local representation in those constituencies.”

Asked if Mr Kelly had expressed an interest in going to Europe, she said: “That’s a matter for Alan and myself.”

Ms Bacik also said it will be a “tough battle” in her own constituency of Dublin Bay South. – PA