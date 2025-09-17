174 overseas researchers express interest in coming to Ireland under new scheme

Dr Marco Rosario Capodiferro of Trinity College Dublin, Minister for Science James Lawless and Dr Ruth Freeman of Research Ireland at the launch of the Global Talent Ireland initiative. Photograph: Jason Clarke Photography

More than 170 overseas researchers have expressed interest in applying to a new Irish-based talent recruitment scheme, Cabinet will be told today.

Minister for Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless, is expected to update Ministers on the Global Talent Ireland initiative, which is designed to attract top-tier international researchers to Irish universities and public research bodies. The scheme would offer funds for team establishment and research infrastructure.

The initiative was launched earlier this year when the Trump administration in the US implemented cuts to US federal research funding, which led to rising uncertainty around job opportunities for scientists there.

The programme, administered by Research Ireland, has a two-stage application process, beginning with expressions of interest. Applications are made jointly by individuals and research institutions.

The 174 expressions of interest are understood to span diverse disciplines and countries, including notable interest from the US and UK.

Applicants who get through to the next stage of the process will be required to submit full proposals in October.

Mr Lawless will also brief Cabinet on Ireland’s securing of more than €1 billion in funding under Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation funding programme.

Separately, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is expected to bring the draft outline of legislation to allow for the appointment of more judges.

The general scheme of the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025 provides for the appointment of an additional 21 judges across the Court of Appeal, High Court, Circuit Court and District Court.

There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to “appoint 20 additional judges within 12 months and plan for further increases to meet growing demands and timely access to justice”.

Elsewhere, the cumulative funding limit for Screen Ireland, the development agency for the Irish film, television and animation industry, would be increased under proposals to be brought to Cabinet by Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan. A technical Bill will be required to do this.

Screen Ireland and its predecessor, the Irish Film Board, has received €467.63 million in State funding since 1980.

It is expected that the current €500 million limit in cumulative funding to Screen Ireland will be reached this year. A proposed amendment to the Irish Film Board Act 1980 would increase the limit to €840 million.