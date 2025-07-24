Guinness Storehouse offered as location for Ireland’s EU presidency events

The Guinness Storehouse has been offered as a potential location for events during Ireland’s presidency of the European Union next year.

The offer was made during a meeting between Guinness owners Diageo and Micheál Martin when US president Donald Trump’s threatened import tariffs were also discussed.

A Lobbying Register return shows Diageo sought the meeting to “ensure awareness of the business impact of the US tariffs” as well as to discuss the Irish and EU response.

Ireland takes on the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026 and it is expected a summit of leaders and 22 meetings of ministers from all bloc’s states will be hosted here.

Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse tourist attraction previously featured on the itinerary of the late Queen Elizabeth II during her 2011 visit to Ireland.

A note of an April 11th meeting between Diageo Ireland managing director Barry O’Sullivan and Mr Martin, released by the Department of the Taoiseach in response to a Freedom of Information request, said Diageo “offered to work with the Irish Government in context of forthcoming Irish presidency of the EU”.

It is understood the company offered the use of the Guinness Storehouse at St James’s Gate and other facilities as possible locations to host events.

The note of the meeting also said the discussion “mainly focused” on latest developments in EU-US trade and the “potential implications of tariffs for Ireland-US trade, the impact of ongoing uncertainty on investment decisions, and the close integration between markets on both parts of the island, and with Great Britain”.

The two sides “agreed to stay in contact”.

Diageo is also said to have “provided an update on their business and investment plans in Ireland, noting in particular the success of the Guinness Zero brand.”

Neither Diageo or the Department of the Taoiseach offered further detail in response to queries from The Irish Times on what was discussed in relation to “uncertainty on investment decisions” and whether there were implications for any of the company’s plans in Ireland.

Diageo was among a number of other drinks manufacturers and representative organisations that attended a separate meeting with the Taoiseach, also on April 11th.

A note of that meeting shows that lobby organisation Drinks Ireland warned that Ireland’s plans for health labels on alcohol products had been “identified as a barrier to trade by the US”.

The industry was said to be “open to labelling requirements”, but was seeking a delay in their introduction. Mr Martin is said to have “noted the comments of Drinks Ireland in this regard”.

The Government decided on Tuesday to delay the labelling measure for two years until 2028 amid continuing trade uncertainty.