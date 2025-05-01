Roderic O’Gorman re-elected as Green Party leader

Roderic O'Gorman is the Green Party's only TD and has been re-elected as their leader. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Roderic O’Gorman has been re-elected as the leader of the Green Party.

His re-election comes on the back of him being returned as the party’s only TD following a near wipeout in last year’s general election.

The former children’s minister had taken over the party leadership from Eamon Ryan towards the end of the lifetime of the last coalition government.

Malcolm Noonan was elected as the party’s only Senator following the Seanad elections earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Janet Horner, a party councillor in Dublin, has been elected as the new chair of the party, succeeding former senator Pauline O’Reilly.

Both candidates reached the required number of nominations to contest their respective positions – 50 for party leader and 30 for cathaoirleach.

No other candidate reached that threshold during the nomination period so no vote of the wider membership was required.

Mr O’Gorman said: “Our party had a difficult election last year, but we continue to be a strong voice for climate action, for supporting families and for equality.” – additional reporting PA