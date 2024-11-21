Promises, promises: What do the Election 2024 parties stand for? Use this tool to compare their manifestos

- Tap the issue in the grid do reveal a manifesto snapshot from each party.
- Select a party to see its stance on each of the issues.
- Use navigation points to read full party manifesto documents or visit their websites.
- Further reading: Jennifer Bray analyses how the party manifesto promises differ, while Emmet Malone looks at what they promised in the run up to the 2020 election and if they delivered.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis
- Sign up to our Inside Politics newsletter to get the behind-the-scenes take direct to your inbox