Paper tax discs for vehicles set to be abolished

Motorists will no longer have to display paper tax discs under legislation agreed by the Government, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

An Garda Síochána will instead access motor tax information digitally using a vehicle’s registration plate. This system is already operational, but the full change will take some time to come into effect, Mr Ryan said.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Minister also called on local authorities to implement proposed transport plans under the Pathfinder programme or risk losing funding.

He drew attention to the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, saying “delay would not be clever” and would mean “you’d lose your Pathfinder status”. He did not clarify how much money the council would stand to lose if it failed to advance the project.

The plan, which will create bus gates at Bachelors Walk and Aston Quay and aims to take a lot of the car traffic out of the city centre, was due to be implemented in August. However, Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare has agreed to evaluate the plan following a request from businesses in the city. He is to make a decision next week.

Mr Ryan said the transport plan is as much about “rejuvenating Dublin city centre” as it is bringing about a positive climate impact. The Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, recently opposed the roll-out of the plan on the basis that it would significantly reduce business in the city.

The Government also discussed the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which is expected to be approved by the Northern Ireland department for infrastructure soon.

“To deliver it,” Mr Ryan said, “would require about a billion a year extra for the next 25 years.”

If finalised, the rail plan would reopen certain defunct railway lines on the island and develop the rail system to a level that could compete with other European countries.

The Minister said “a long-term, strategic approach” to public transport is necessary, with a particular emphasis on rail “because the benefit is that you get housing solutions with it. You can build density, close to the railroad stations and so on.”

A Bill to grant local authorities access to data around road collisions has also been passed and will be delivered quickly to combat ongoing issues around road safety, he said.