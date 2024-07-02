Inside Politics: Cabinet discusses new immigration rules while TV licence decision nears

Tents near the International Protection Office: asylum seekers from five more countries will face an accelerated process. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

The topic of immigration has slightly slipped off the top of the political agenda but Ministers will this morning consider fresh proposals on accelerated decision times and new safe countries of origin.

As Pat Leahy reports today, asylum seekers from five more countries will now face an accelerated process, with quicker decisions made on whether they qualify for refugee status. The changes will apply from this Wednesday.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will bring a memo to Cabinet detailing the planned additions to the list of safe countries, which will mean that their applications for asylum will be accelerated, with an initial decision due within three months. The countries to be added to the safe list are: Brazil, Egypt, India, Malawi and Morocco.

This is in addition to 10 countries already designated as safe countries of origin: Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and South Africa. The move to add five extra countries is not a surprise: the Government believes this is an effective tool for significantly cutting processing times and managing applications. In the meantime, in the background, officials continue to scope out sites for new State-run asylum seeker accommodation. Watch this space.

Planned changes to the TV licence move a step closer

Soon after he took up office, Taoiseach Simon Harris pledged that he would make a final decision on the future of the TV licence and RTÉ funding before the Dáil summer recess. Now, with six sitting days left before the recess, it seems there is indeed a renewed focus on the issue.

As we report this morning, the Government is nearing a decision on the future of the television licence fee and the funding model for RTÉ in the future.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin attended last night’s meeting of the Coalition party leaders, along with budget Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Jack Chambers, who have – along with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin – expressed their opposition to her proposal to scrap the licence fee and fund RTÉ directly from the Exchequer.

Catherine Martin certainly appears to be facing an uphill battle to get her preference for direct funding over the line, as she faces stiff opposition across the board within the Coalition.

RTÉ officials are also due in before the Committee on Arts and Media later to discuss the various recommendations for change which were made in recent expert advisory reports. Keep an eye on irishtimes.com for all the updates.

Some potential good news

Barry O’Halloran reports this morning on our front page that hopes of a breakthrough in the Aer Lingus pay row rose late yesterday following talks at the Labour Court.

Both sides confirmed that the court had decided to use statutory powers to intervene and has called a formal hearing for tomorrow.

Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer, described engagement with the court yesterday as constructive. He said the company would be attending tomorrow.

Best Reads

US presidential immunity ruling: ‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent’, supreme court judge says

Britain goes to the polls on Thursday after a long election campaign and trouble ahead for Tories. Despite the storm clouds, Rishi Sunak says he will stay on as MP even if Tories lose

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban launches right-wing alliance to resist ‘Brussels elite’

Greece introduces ‘growth-oriented’ six-day working week aimed at turbocharging productivity

The Irish Times view on Northern Ireland’s election: a contest with consequences

Playbook

Leaders’ Questions are scheduled for 2pm, followed by the Order of Business and questions on promised legislation. Taoiseach Simon Harris will take questions at 3.05pm. Sinn Féin have a private members slot at 7.30pm. It’s an interesting one: this Bill would give students living in so-called digs accommodation recourse to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for the purpose of dispute resolution and also bring those properties within the remit of the rent pressure zone system. Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin will take questions on his brief at 9.32pm.

Commencement matters are up at 1pm which will be followed by the Order of Business. The Digital Services Levy Bill will move through second stage at 3.15pm. This Bill. This Bill would extend some of Coimisiún na Meán’s powers. Other pieces of legislation on the agenda include the Social Welfare Bill 2024 and the Childcare Amendment Bill.

The Joint Committee on Environment meets at 11am to discuss the circular economy, while the Joint Committee on Housing meets at the same time in private. At 3pm, the Joint Committee on Children will meet to discuss the annual report of the Ombudsman for Children entitled “Uncertain Times”. The Joint Committee on Arts and Media will hear from representatives from RTÉ for a discussion regarding the recommendations of the recent Expert Advisory Committee reports on RTÉ, and to discuss implementation plans arising from those reports.