President Michael D Higgins hospitalised after feeling unwell

President Michael D Higgins was taken to hospital on Thursday after complaining of feeling unwell.
An ambulance was sent to Áras an Uachtaráin, and the President (82) was assessed by paramedics.
It is understood his condition is not believed to be serious and he was taken to hospital as a precaution on foot of medical advice.
A source said the President was feeling unwell on Thursday evening, and he was examined in the Áras by a medical team. It is understood he is now feeling well but has been brought to hospital for precautionary tests.
Fianna Fáil announces it will run three candidates in Midlands-North-West where it has not had an MEP since 2014
He had a number of engagements throughout the day, and in recent days. He was at the presentation of the Volta award to film-maker Steve McQueen on Wednesday evening as part of the Dublin Film Festival, and he was at the Irish Folk Awards on Tuesday.
He also attended Ireland’s Six Nations match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.
Áras an Uachtaráin is expected to issue a statement on the President’s condition at a later stage.
- See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here