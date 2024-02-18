Michael O’Regan, ‘generous, compassionate’ Irish Times journalist, dies at home in Dublin

Michael O’Regan, the long-time correspondent for The Irish Times, has died suddenly at his home in Dublin.

A native of Co Kerry, Mr O’Regan was a well-known and much-admired figure in The Irish Times and in Irish journalism more broadly, having covered politics since the 1980s. Since his retirement from the paper in 2019 he contributed occasional articles and was a regular voice on television and radio, including on Radio Kerry, to which he continued to contribute a weekly radio column.

He was a vociferous supporter of his native county in all matters, and served as president of the Kerry Association in Dublin in recent years.

On social media on Sunday evening, the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said he was “very saddened at the passing of Michael O’Regan, an outstanding journalist, raconteur and man of integrity. A political journalist for all of my Dáil career, Michael was engaging, objective, and great company. A Kerryman to his core, he will be sorely missed by all.”

The Editor of The Irish Times Ruadhán Mac Cormaic said: “Michael was a generous colleague and a first-rate journalist who leaves behind a body of work that chronicles a country in flux. His coverage of the Kerry babies case was the work of a highly skilled reporter; his anger, recalling it many decades later, was that of a man of heart and compassion.

“Few people observed life in Leinster House more closely than Michael but, informed by his own deep knowledge of his beloved Kerry, he was keenly attuned to the ways in which local politics was at the heart of everything. He was sceptical but not cynical; his job was to understand politicians, and he did. We’ll miss that unforgettable voice.”

Mr O’Regan qualified from the first national course in journalism in the College of Commerce in Rathmines in 1972 and worked with The Kerryman and The Corkman before joining The Irish Times in 1981. Among many other assignments, he covered the Kerry Babies Tribunal, about which he went on to write a book, Dark Secrets. He became a Dáil reporter in 1988 and was a stalwart of the newspaper’s political coverage for more than 30 years.

At a reception in the Gresham Hotel, Dublin, to launch Dark Secrets were co-authors Gerard Colleran (left) and Michael O'Regan (centre), with Brian Cunningham, managing director of The Kerryman, in October 1985, Photograph: Kevin McMahon/The Irish Times

When he retired in 2019, the former Irish Times editor Geraldine Kennedy said his great contribution to journalism, most especially Irish Times journalism, was that he retained his sense of “country” and never lost his values.

“Michael’s journalistic asset was that he loved and consumed politics. He liked politicians. Unlike many of the younger generation in today’s digital world, he liked mixing with them ... There was never a complaint made that Michael was biased. He was always seen as fair,” she said.

In recent years he had been treated for cancer, which he wrote about in a moving Irish Times article that also reported his joy at the birth of his granddaughter, but his death was unexpected.