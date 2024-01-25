State may stop accepting new offers of commercial accommodation for Ukrainians as arrivals drop

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has indicated it will be some time before this policy is fully rolled out. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Government could stop accepting new offers of commercial accommodation for Ukrainians and terminate contracts with unsuitable providers, under plans being considered.

Despite an overall shortage of accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees, ministers have been told that the situation in housing people fleeing the war in Ukraine is considerably less pressing than previously.

The policy, if it comes to pass, would be part of cementing a shift in focus away from accommodating new arrivals from Ukraine in hotels, alongside proposals agreed by the Government to time-limit the accommodation offering and slash welfare entitlements.

Ministers met on Thursday and were told that the numbers of people arriving from Ukraine has dropped considerably since the Government indicated it would tighten the conditions being offered – with legislation giving effect to the changes currently working its way through the Oireachtas.

A briefing paper for the Cabinet subcommittee on Ukraine outlined that the number of people granted temporary protection up to January 22nd was 796 – compared to a total of 2,150 in December last year. Alongside this, Ukrainians are now leaving accommodation at a higher rate to seek independent lodgings, return to Ukraine or travel elsewhere.

The meeting was told that the Department of Integration is drafting a revised strategy to consolidate its accommodation strategy, which will include terminating contracts with “unsuitable accommodation”, divesting smaller serviced properties and focusing instead on refurbished buildings, modular accommodation, self catering, pledged and ‘offer a home’ options.

The Department is planning to “pause accepting new offers for commercial accommodation given sufficient vacancies”, with suitable offers already dwindling, although it will remain open to offers for modular accommodation.

Ministers were told that vacancies emerging within existing accommodation contracted by the Department of Integration are currently sufficient for the level of demand for people fleeing Ukraine.

A halt to accepting new offers of accommodation would represent a significant change to the government’s policy, which has so far been focused on a scramble to find enough beds for both Ukrainians and asylum seekers from elsewhere.

While sources suggested those offering accommodation for use by Ukranians would be redirected to IP accommodation, it is believed there would be less enthusiasm among property owners as opposition to asylum seeker accommodation has been significantly more entrenched around the country.

Meanwhile it is working to open several “arrival centres” for Ukrainians. The Coalition is working on a wider plan to replace private sector accommodation with state-owned or leased centres, although Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has indicated it will be some time before this policy is fully rolled out and private settings are no longer needed.