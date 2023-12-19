Tánaiste contacts two councillors over ‘completely unacceptable’ Galway hotel fire comments

Comments by Cllr Seamus Walsh (left) and Cllr Noel Thomas, pictured near the sealed off entrance to the former Ross Lake Hotel, are being investigated by Fianna Fáil. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he made it “very clear” to two Fianna Fáil councillors that comments they made about an arson attack on a hotel in Galway that was earmarked for asylum seekers were “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, said on Tuesday that he has spoken directly to one of the two Galway county councillors, Noel Thomas, and had endeavoured to contact the other, Seamus Walsh, by phone. He said party headquarters had been in direct contact with Cllr Walsh since then.

Mr Martin said: “I do not agree with what those councillors have said. I take strong issue with the nuance and the implications of what they’ve said. I spoke to Cllr Noel Thomas, and I made that very clear that there can be no implication, no nuance around a criminal attack on a building on a property. And now to be fair, Cllr Thomas was clear to me that he was making no implication.

“But nonetheless, he did make comments to the effect that the attack was as a result of Government policy. I pointed out to him that this has been Government policy over a number of decades now in respect of honouring our obligations under European Union [laws], but also under the Geneva Convention and other international legal frameworks.”

Mr Martin strongly endorsed the comments of Galway West TD, Éamon Ó Cuív, who has unequivocally condemned the deliberate burning of the Ross Lake House Hotel, which was intended to be used as accommodation for up to 70 men seeking international protection.

“As a deputy, [Mr Ó Cuív] has led very strongly from the front,” he said.

Referring directly to Mr Ó Cuív’s rebuttal of Mr Thomas’ claim that there was “no room at the inn”, Mr Martin said: “There was room at the inn and there was a facility there that was empty and they would have been in a position to take people in.”

He said the comments were “completely unacceptable” and also rejected the implication in comments from the councillors and also some TDs in the Dáil that there is a link between migrants and bad behaviour or criminality.

“That has to be knocked on the head and ruled out. It is [a] completely unacceptable use of language. There is no evidence base to that at all. I really took issue with that implication.”

Asked if the two councillors would be expelled, Mr Martin said there was an internal process within Fianna Fáil to deal with such matters and he was not going to pre-empt it.