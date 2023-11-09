Around 150 people gather outside Leinster House in anti-immigration protest

An anti-immigration protest leaves the Dáil in Dublin, walking in the direction of the port tunnel. Photograph: Alan Betson

A number of streets around Dublin’s Leinster House were closed off to traffic on Thursday morning as about 150 people gathered calling for an end to “mass illegal immigration” into Ireland.

Pedestrian access to Kildare street was closed off by gardaí as a small crowd of more than 100 people gathered on Molesworth Street carrying slogans of “Irish Lives Matter” and “Ireland says no” and calling for an end to Ireland’s “open door” policy.

A large Garda presence prevented the crowd from approaching the gates of Leinster House while support units were posted around the Government buildings complex in response to calls for participation on social media by accounts linked to anti-immigration activists. It’s understood the force was expecting some of the individuals, who were involved in organising or participating in the controversial protest at Leinster House in September, to attend.

There was a large Garda presence outside the Dáil as less than 200 anti-immigration protesters took to the streets.

Clíona Flynn from Clondalkin, who has taken part in a number of similar protests and is a member of the South Dublin Says No group, said all protesters were “peaceful” and that despite some “shouting and roaring we don’t come here to incite violence”.

“This protest is purely against the illegal immigration in this country of undocumented men,” she told The Irish Times.

“We’re not here because of the women and children,” she said when asked if she was protesting the presence of women asylum seekers arriving in Ireland. Ms Flynn said her community were concerned about the number of emergency accommodation centres for “undocumented men” opening in Clondalkin.

“Most of the people we’ve spoken to say they’re fleeing their country but they come from safe countries. They’re economic migrants, not refugees.”

Pauline Greer, who said she volunteers at a homeless food kitchen in the city centre, said she was not protesting the presence of Ukrainians in the country. “This is not about race, it’s about culture. I don’t have an issue with their culture or beliefs but I do have an issue being told I have to modify my culture, get rid of our religious statues.”

A man standing nearby holding an Irish tricolour, who said his name was Brian but who refused to give his surname, said he was not protesting “race or religion” before adding a few minutes later that he was not happy with the presence of Muslim communities in Ireland. “We don’t have any border security, we’re wide open. The people who come here don’t assimilate.”

At time of writing, no scuffles had broken out, however a number of demonstrators did hone in on the single counter protester at the event, an older woman holding a “racists out” sign, spraying water in her face.