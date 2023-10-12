Complete sale of RTÉ's Montrose campus ‘unlikely’, Dáil spending watchdog to be told

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst will appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The complete sale of RTÉ's Montrose campus is “unlikely” and actions taken to manage the finances of the crisis-hit broadcaster have saved “several million euro”, the Dáil’s spending watchdog will be told.

RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst is expected to make the remarks at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday morning.

RTÉ was embroiled in controversy from the end of June over undisclosed payments to former star presenter Ryan Tubridy which set off a financial crisis when TV licence sales collapsed.

It had sought €34.5 million in State support as far back as May but will receive only €16 million in an initial payment in post-budget supplementary estimates.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin said she has a received a recommendation for €40 million in further interim funding for RTÉ in a report by NewERA, a body which advises the Government on the operations of commercial semi-State companies.

This €40 million was conditional on Government approval of a plan Mr Bakhurst is developing for RTÉ.

The likely cash injection is shy of the forecast €61 million reduction in lost licence fee income from mid-2023 to the end of 2024.

Mr Bakhurst – who assumed his role in mid-July – is to tell the PAC he is “determined that RTÉ will be transformed so that the public, Government and our partners can have full confidence in RTÉ, and its management”.

“We understand that in order to achieve that we need to share a compelling and credible plan as to how the organisation must change. "

Mr Bakhurst will tell TDs: “We are managing our finances carefully and working to cut costs in the face of declining revenue from the TV licence”.

“Recent initiatives such as the freeze on recruitment of staff and stopping discretionary spending, alongside deferring some investment in digital and capital projects has saved several million Euro.”

He adds: “RTÉ's commercial performance has been good.

“While cash reserves are solid for the short-term, clearly long-lasting reform of the broken funding system is urgently needed.”

His opening statement says RTÉ “hopes to provide an outline framework for strategic reform around the end of this month, with a commitment to delivering a more detailed and costed Statement of Strategy by early next year.”

Mr Bakhurst says that among the elements being explored is the sale of more of its Montrose campus.

He is to tell TDs: “We are awaiting more up-to-date valuations, but early indications are that a complete sale of the Donnybrook campus is unlikely, and the repurposing of the current site will not be without challenges and significant costs.”

Mr Bakhurst will also outline reforms taking place saying that “key decisions now come to that full leadership team, not least decisions regarding top presenter contracts.

“We are now operating with full transparency to the board”.

His opening statement adds: “we are in the late stages of consultation on the new Register of Interests and Register of External Activities, both of which will be key to maintaining perceptions of integrity and impartiality.”

Mr Bakhurst will tell TDs that RTÉ is “committed to the many reviews in place” outlining how “the two Grant Thornton reports regarding the misstatement of earnings to Ryan Tubridy are now concluded”.

He says: “A further two investigations into Toy Show the Musical, and the Voluntary Exit Schemes conducted by RTÉ in 2019 and 2021, are nearing completion and it is hoped to conclude those reports by the end of this month.”

He says it is hoped at the Mazars enquiry as to the usage of a barter account within RTÉ will be finished by early November.

A barter account is a kind of trading account used in the media industry.

RTÉ was criticised during the summer when it was revealed it was using its account to buy flip-flops for party guests, balloons and concert tickets.

Mr Bakhurst also says: “the work of the other two Government appointed Expert Advisory committees (Governance and Culture, and HR and Contractors) have commenced and I have instructed all divisions that their work is to be given full and swift co-operation.”

Resignation

It emerged on Wednesday that RTÉ's chief financial officer (CFO) Richard Collins had resigned.

Mr Bakhurst will also tell TDs: “Due to various legal restrictions, I am not in a position to comment further on that matter, but I can assure you that I will be moving to advertise for the role of CFO as soon as possible.

“This will be a priority appointment for the permanent leadership team, alongside the appointment of a new commercial director.”

His statement also says RTÉ is grateful that €16 million in State funding has been confirmed saying: “This follows on from the recommendation made by the Future of Media Commission that interim funding would be required pending a proper reform of the licence fee.

“It is critical that the funding of public service media in Ireland is put on a more stable footing.

“This not only affects RTÉ, but also the independent sector, to which RTÉ plays a very important role in sustaining and showcasing.”