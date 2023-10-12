RTÉ financial crisis: Kevin Bakhurst says broadcaster will be insolvent without bailout of tens of millions

RTÉ is before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning to be quizzed by TDs on spending by the national broadcaster.

The meeting comes as the Dáil’s public spending watchdog continues its examination of RTÉ's finances in the wake of the huge controversy over secret payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy and separate corporate hospitality spending.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is appearing at the committee and Katherine Licken – the secretary general of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – will also be attending.

Stay tuned to this live blog for updates throughout the morning.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon asks a question at the Public Accounts Committee. Source: Oireachtas TV

Committee chairman Brian Stanley raises the issue of the notes from the meeting of May 7th, 2020, between Ryan Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly; former director general Dee Forbes; and a legal representative for RTÉ with Bakhurst.

Mr Stanley says the PAC – which has been seeking the notes – was first told it was “legally privileged” and later that it comes under “client confidentiality, in other words legal advice from a solicitor”.

“The committee feel there’s obviously an importance to this, particularly in the absence of Ms Dee Forbes being able to attend here because she was one of the people at that meeting.”

He says Mr Kelly has given his version of what happened and he “confirmed that Dee Forbes on behalf of RTÉ in consideration of the new agreement RTÉ guaranteed payments required to be made by Renault under the tripartite agreement and indemnifies Tuttle Productions [that’s Ryan Tubridy’s company] in relation to these payments for the duration of the contract”.

Mr Stanley said the committee is “not happy” and he told Mr Bakhurst that if RTÉ is still claiming client confidentiality over the notes “you do have the right to waive that”.

Mr Bakhurst said the matter had been “carefully considered and “you’ll appreciate RTÉ has taken external legal advice on this”.

He said RTÉ does want to provide transparency and has provided hundreds of documents, almost everything the committee has asked for.

He added: “We would also like to hear from Dee Forbes and look forward to her appearing at this committee and if she doesn’t appear here maybe she could answer a question in writing to you I’d like to suggest.”

Mr Bakhurst also said: “On this document specifically there is a really important issue at play here – and I’m not trying to hide behind legal advice – but you will appreciate as a responsible organisation if we had taken legal advice about what we can and can’t and should disclose, it would be remiss of us to act against that legal advice.”

He added: “I want to provide maximum transparency except where there are legal constraints.”

Mr Stanley said the committee will be moving to seek to compel the document.

The committee has started at a breakneck pace, with Independent TD for Wexford Verona Murphy drilling into the finances of the broadcaster. The headline is that Kevin Bakhurst has said without a bailout of tens of millions of euro by next spring, RTÉ will be insolvent.

The broadcaster has €68 million on hand, the committee heard, but is burning through cash while licence fee income craters.

For context, RTÉ spent €339 million in 2022 and expects to spend €350 million this year. It expects to have a deficit of €10 million to €12 million by the end of the year, which it can cover with cash on hand.

It also has around €35 million borrowing capacity out of a total of €100 million debt facility, but since the payments controversy broke, licence fee income is down €21 million in the year to date.

Murphy suggested when added to usual “non payments”, this amounts to €86 million, which Bakhurst did not disagree with.

He said the broadcaster will need the cash bailout – presumably the €40 million the Government has been told to give RTÉ – by the spring. “If we didn’t get this cash, we would run out of cash, that’s for sure,” he said.

He also said RTÉ has not received the €150,000 back from Ryan Tubridy. The presenter indicated he would consider giving this back earlier this year, before talks to bring him back collapsed.

During testy exchanges with Ms Murphy, he also reasserted legal privilege over a vital meeting note detailing the key moment Dee Forbes allegedly agreed to backstop fees due to Mr Tubridy under the infamous tripartite agreement.

“The independent reviews commissioned by Minister Martin are intended provide an external assessment and set of recommendations that will address the serious issues that have arisen in RTÉ,” Licken says.

“In so doing, they will be critical to restoring public faith and trust in RTÉ.”

Katherine Licken, the secretary general for the Department of Media, tells the committee that Minister for Media Catherine Martin has commissioned an independent examination of RTÉ.

It includes two separate and parallel reviews of governance and culture and of contractor fees, human resources and other matters as well as an investigation by a forensic accountant, Mazars.

A Review of Governance and Culture is being overseen by a three-person Expert Advisory Committee, chaired by Prof Niamh Brennan.

Its purpose is to assess whether RTÉ's governance framework and organisational culture is fit for purpose and is in line with best practice.

Licken says that, similarly, the Review of Contractor Fees, HR and Other Matters is overseen by a three-person Expert Advisory Committee, chaired by Brendan McGinty.

“This review is examining the oversight and mechanisms by which RTÉ engages presenters and contractors, issues arising from the use of short-term employment contract at all levels, and employment terms and conditions.”

Licken says she understands that both Expert Advisory Committees “have been making good progress and that RTÉ has been co-operating with information requests made to date”.

RTÉ appears at the Public Accounts Committee on October 12th. Screengrab: Oireachtas TV

On the possible sale of the RTÉ complex, Bakhurst says: “A strategic change of this scale requires considerable levels of financial modelling and deliberation; among the elements being explored is the sale of more of the campus – an issue that I know several of you have expressed an interest in.

“We are awaiting more up-to-date valuations, but early indications are that a complete sale of the Donnybrook campus is unlikely, and the repurposing of the current site will not be without challenges and significant costs.”

He concludes his statement saying: “We must rebuild an RTÉ that is trusted and enjoyed, one that’s relevant and loved, and one that brings the country together for important national moments and events.

“Public service content, value for money, and trust will be at the heart of a transformed RTÉ, and I and my team are committed to the work required to deliver that.”

PAC hearings: Verona Murphy TD questions RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst. Screengrab: Oireachtas TV

Bakhurst says RTÉ is grateful it has been confirmed that the broadcaster will be receiving €16m from Budget 2024.

“This follows on from the recommendation made by the Future of Media Commission that interim funding would be required pending a proper reform of the licence fee, and we would extend thanks to the various members of the Houses of the Oireachtas who have publicly supported the importance of public service media being properly supported.”

He commends staff at RTÉ “for continuing to deliver high-quality programmes and content to very large audiences”.

He notes: “News coverage, investigative journalism, live sport such as the Rugby World Cup, record numbers using the RTÉ Player and the highly successful new season of the Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty.”

He says: “I am determined that RTÉ will be transformed so that the public, Government and our partners can have full confidence in RTÉ, and its management.”

Bakhurst refers to the news that Richard Collins has resigned as chief financial officer.

He says: “Due to various legal restrictions, I am not in a position to comment further on that matter, but I can assure you that I will be moving to advertise for the role of CFO as soon as possible.

“This will be a priority appointment for the permanent leadership team, alongside the appointment of a new Commercial Director.”

Kevin Bakhurst: 'I’m not trying to hide behind legal advice.' Screengrab: Oireachtas TV

Bakhurst says: “We are managing our finances carefully and working to cut costs in the face of declining revenue from the TV Licence.

“Recent initiatives such as the freeze on recruitment of staff and stopping discretionary spending, alongside deferring some investment in digital and capital projects has saved several million Euro.

“And RTÉ's commercial performance has been good.

“While cash reserves are solid for the short-term, clearly long-lasting reform of the broken funding system is urgently needed.

“RTÉ is committed to the many reviews in place.”

The committee chairman, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, has kicked off proceedings saying the TDs intend to examine matters arising from previous meetings with RTÉ and documents the broadcaster has sent the PAC, and he introduced the witnesses.

He says former senior RTÉ officials Breda O’Keeffe and Geraldine O’Leary declined to attend the meeting while former director general Dee Forbes is unable to attend.

Kevin Bakhurst reads out his opening statement.

He tells TDs:

“Recent events have marked a turning point in RTÉ with regard to our standards of governance.

“We have seen how easily trust can be shaken, and we understand the urgency of the job to restore that trust.

“Since I took office in mid-July, both I and the new leadership team, working with staff across the organisation, have been working to do all that we can to expedite the urgent reforms required to restore confidence in RTÉ.”

He says: “We are working at pace to deliver RTÉ's strategic framework plan to Government by the end of the month.

“That outline plan will form the basis for consultation with the public, with public representatives, and with staff.

“It will set out the stall for a better RTÉ: better for audiences, and better for Ireland.”

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst in front of the PAC where he and colleagues are being quizzed on spending by the national broadcaster. Screengrab: Oireachtas TV

Speaking this morning, the chairman of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, said that if RTÉ representatives do not provide notes from a meeting between Ryan Tubridy’s agent. Noel Kelly; former director general Dee Forbes; and a legal representative for RTÉ, then the PAC will seek authorisation from the Oireachtas to compel the documents be provided.

Mr Stanley told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that client confidentiality could be waived and the documents provided. The notes from that meeting were vital to understand the exact details of the deal reached for Mr Tubridy’s pay. How the terms were “solidified” and how it was “signed off on”.

If the PAC decides to compel RTÉ to produce the notes from that meeting the committee will have to make a request to the Committee for Procedural Privileges, he explained.

Transparency by RTÉ was important, added Mr Stanley. The public will need to know that “things will be done differently” on issues such as pay for RTÉ executives, exit packages and voluntary exit packages along with the station’s dealings with agents.

There was also the “whole breakdown in corporate governance” and RTÉ board appointments along with the “misclassification” of workers, he added.

The PAC’s priority was to secure the future of public sector broadcasting and the 1,800 jobs at RTÉ, he said. It was important for the committee to ensure there was transparency over how public funds were being spent. – Vivienne Clarke