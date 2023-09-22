Dáil protests: Visitors to Leinster House could face extra vetting, says Ceann Comhairle

Visitors entering the Leinster House complex could face extra vetting as part of an effort to increase security on the campus following far-right protests on Wednesday, the Ceann Comhairle has indicated.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said it was vital to safeguard the right to protest at Leinster House, but that in the wake of the protests, security and access had to be reassessed.

“No definite decisions have been taken, but obviously in the aftermath of yesterday we will have to be more careful to be satisfied anyone coming on to the campus is who they say they are,” he said

“It will not be intrusive and our staff will continue to be warm and welcoming, but at the same time taking more care to protect staff and members from this sort of abuse.”

Mr Ó Fearghaíl and senior staff from the Houses of the Oireachtas met senior gardaí on Thursday amid a security review of the campus following the protests. Further meetings are planned, and the events will also be examined by a working group on TDs’ security chaired by former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

He said that access for the public entering into the gates would continue to be safeguarded. “This is the people’s House. It is vitally important to me that we continue to have access, appropriately monitored to the houses. I don’t want to see tours being reduced or members of public being discouraged,” he said.

The Ceann Comhairle said normal, routine, peaceful protests were welcome but “we can never again tolerate what went on yesterday because it was completely over the line with no purpose other than to spread hate”.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl warned that if things were left to “fester and continue” that “something awful will happen” and that it could “bring us to the kind of place as the US after their last presidential election”.

Referencing the murder by extremists of two British politicians since 2016, he said: “We are never going to have an ideal situation but we can’t sit back and twiddle our thumbs and see a Jo Fox or David Amess situation develop here”

He said that he had met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 19th to have a discussion about the fact that “members and staff were being abused as they went outside Leinster House”.

He added that a group of members had discontinued their habit of taking a walk in the area around Leinster House because they felt unsafe. He said the Garda commissioner had a “full understanding” and demonstrated a willingness to address the problem.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl also warned that what happened would serve to discourage people, including those from minorities and new communities, from becoming involved in politics.

“The silent majority need maybe to speak up and say this is not the way we want modern Ireland to go or develop,” he said.

Paschal Donohoe described the scenes outside Leinster House earlier in the week as an “assault on representative democracy”.

However, the Minister for Public Expenditure said politicians will not be intimidated by the small number of people who engage in extreme behaviour.

The erection of a gallows bearing the faces of political figures, in particular, is “really concerning” and an “affront” to how servants of the people, including unelected staff, try to do their work, he added.

Life has become more dangerous for politicians and their staff, he said, adding there has been an increase in extreme behaviour. The tone around politicians, particularly on social media, has changed, and there is a “really small number of people” who consider extreme behaviour as acceptable, Mr Donohoe said, adding what happened earlier in the week “is still rare”.

A “sterile” zone of safety around the Oireachtas, suggested by Senator Jerry Buttimer, is “of course something that needs to be considered”.

Thirteen people were arrested throughout Wednesday. Most of these were arrested as they attempted to block staff from leaving the building. Two men have since been charged with public order offences.

Gardaí are examining CCTV and social media footage of the day’s events to identify other offenders. Sources say more arrests are expected but not in the immediate future.

The erection of a mock gallows at the protest on Wednesday is being investigated as a potential criminal offence. The gallows was covered with images of political figures including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.