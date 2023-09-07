€6.4bn budget package to proceed even if there is more ‘volatility’ in tax take this year - Donohoe

The Government will proceed with plans to deliver a budget package of around €6.4 billion even if there is more “volatility” in Ireland’s tax receipts this year, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said.

He also rejected any suggestion that the scale of expenditure in last year’s budget has contributed to continued high inflation which rose to 6.3 per cent last month.

Corporation tax receipts fell sharply in August, down €1 billion on the same month last year, raising fears about a key source of revenue to the exchequer.

It meant that total taxes collected under all headings during August of €5.3 billion was 16 per cent down on the same month in 2022.

At a press conference in Dublin, Mr Donohoe was asked if the fall in corporation tax receipts would be used to justify reining in spending and fewer once-off measures in the Budget.

Mr Donohoe said September’s corporation tax receipts will not be known until the end of the month and that November is “another very big tax month for corporate tax.”

He said the Government has already outlined its plans in the Summer Economic Statement (SES) and has “made clear what’s going to be the size of the budget”.

Mr Donohoe added: “We will still deliver that even if we see some more volatility in tax during this year.”

He said the budget will include measures “focused on the cost-of-living and they will be included in the Budget even with the changes that have happened in corporate tax.”

On Ireland’s continued high inflation he said: “It is the case across many different countries within the European Union that ... inflation is coming down but it’s not coming down with the speed that everybody would have wanted or expected.”

He said: “We are seeing inflation in some parts of our economy still be higher than we would want or would have thought it would be.”

However, he rejected any suggestion that the scale of expenditure announced in last year’s budget have had a major impact on the current levels of inflation saying: “expenditure has gone up at a slower pace than inflation in Ireland over the last two years.”

Mr Donohoe said: “if it is having an effect on inflation levels I think it’s going to be a low level ...

“The very reason we had a series of one-off measures is so that we could avoid big permanent expenditure increases that might have a bigger effect on inflation within the economy.”

He said the once-off measures kicked-in at the end of last year and in January and February and “any effect that they might have had on inflation, if they did have one, is well worn out of the figures by now.”

Mr Donohoe was speaking as he announced that Ireland submitted its first payment request under the European Union’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) seeking a sum of €324 million.

Ireland is to receive approximately €914 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) funded by the RRF.

The funds are to be used to contribute to “a sustainable, equitable, green and digital recovery effort” and will be paid in instalments provided delivery targets and milestones are met in the various projects being funded.

The current payment request relates to investment in jobs and skills through the work placement experience programme, broadband connections for schools and work to enable the future electrification of public transport in Cork.

Under the scheme Ireland finances the projects though its own exchequer funds but later gets refunds from the EU once targets are met.