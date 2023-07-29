Attackers of school intended to accommodate Ukrainians should face full force of law - Martin

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the “full rigors of the law” should be applied to vandals who carried out an arson attack on a former school in Ballincollig, Co Cork which is being refurbished to accommodate Ukrainians.

Three people wearing balaclavas smashed a number of windows and used petrol bombs to cause damage at the site of the former Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin school. The incident at the property, which has lain vacant since the school moved to a new premises in 2012, occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the scene at Coolroe in Ballincollig and the flames were extinguished. The damage was minor in nature. A technical examination was carried out at the scene by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. Gardai have begun an investigation in to the matter.

Works had begun to convert the building for residential use. It is set to house over ninety people from Ukraine who moved to Ireland after war broke out in their country.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin condemned the attack on the property.

However, he stressed that there is a far greater volume of good stories, in respect of how our society and our communities have responded to the horrific situation that Ukrainians have faced having had to flee their homeland.

“I have witnessed it up and down the country as I go to various communities and schools. The length and breadth of the country have taken Ukrainians into their schools and communities. That is the positive story of Ireland.

“There is an element on the far right, who are stoking up unacceptable, racist rhetoric and making very, very false accusations against people, not just in terms of the context of Ukrainians, but also in the context of those seeking asylum in this country - young males in particular.

“Accusations get disseminated on social media which are vile, which are untrue, which have no substance. I have witnessed that myself. I have seen it at first hand, and how in due course they have proved to be groundless. So I think we should always play to our better spirits in Ireland and be true to our values in our country. It is very challenging.”

Mr Martin said the onus was on Europe, the EU and others to “try to stabilise the neighbourhood”.

“There is pressure on accommodation - that is all over the world. And if you look at what is happening in Africa in particular - lots more conflict, the Wagner group moving into Mali and other places - all of that combined with climate change is driving human migration,” he said.

“Ultimately, Europe and the European Union and others have to try and stabilise the neighbourhood. They have to stabilise conflict situations in Africa and work to provide resources and support that would prevent a necessity for such significant migrationary trails to happen.”