Ireland can use mechanisms other than ‘triple lock’ to guide Defence Forces, Martin argues

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that there are other mechanisms besides the “triple lock” that Ireland can use in future for the Defence Forces deploying overseas on peacekeeping missions.

On the second day of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, Mr Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, pointed out that there had been no UN-sanctioned peacekeeping operation since 2014, primarily because the power of veto held by the permanent five members of the United Nations Security Council (The US, Russia, China, Britain and France).

The triple-lock is a mechanism that provides that the Defence Forces can deploy overseas on the peacekeeping mission only when it has been approved by three bodies: the United Nations, the Oireachtas and the Government itself.

Speaking in the University of Galway, where the forum is being hosted on Friday, Mr Martin said: “I think the issue for Ireland is that we want to be peacekeepers. We want to participate in peacekeeping, and we want to make sure that nothing would really hinder our capacity to get involved in genuine peacekeeping missions.

“There is no point in pretending that there is not a power play going on with the Permanent Five (members of the Security Council). Russia is increasingly using the veto. So it’s an issue that, at a minimum, deserves debate and deserves discussion.”

Protests and interruptions continued outside and inside the Forum for a second day, conducted by left-wing groups and by anti-war activists. Veteran campaigner, 89-year old Margherita D’Arcy sat on the stage before the proceedings began and read a statement where she praised President Michael D Higgins for his criticism of the forum and described the forum as a “stitch-up.” Another veteran campaigner, TV producer Lelia Doolan, also read out a long script from the stage at the end of the first session.

Mr Martin again defended the forum against criticism. However, he added he did not believe President Higgins had inspired the protests.

“I don’t believe the President inspired any of this,” he said.

He said that what he described as far-left deputies in the Dáil had set out from day one to undermine and shut down the forum and those people who were attending. He said the protests were a follow-on from that. He also said that a Citizen’s Assembly (which protesters have demanded) is less democratic than the forum as it involves only 99 citizens by definition.

“Overall, I think there has been a mischaracterisation of this forum. As every session goes by, I think that this characterisation becomes evident, because I think these are very well balanced discussions with the panellists having their own independent views, and often having not one set view on a given subject,” he said.

“I think some protesters and some people who are against this forum would much prefer it if it didn’t take place.”

He continued: “It’s one thing to protest. It’s another thing trying to disrupt people trying to convene. You should not endeavour to shout down people who don’t have an agenda.”

Asked about what alternatives there might be to a triple-lock mechanism in future, he said there were EU-led missions and regional co-operation was also an option.

“In Africa, we go to the African Union first. And they endeavour to resolve issues within Africa, rather than having external forces coming in ... So that’s one context and one potential: The Dáil will always be there to approve it, and the Government would have to approve it obviously. And there and maybe other mechanisms (that at least we should debate).”

At the sessions, on Ireland’s experience in the UN Security Council and on the triple-lock there were contrasting views between speakers.

Former army officer and defence expert, Declan Power argued for ending the triple lock saying that as an Irish citizen he could not stand over the idea that the State would abrogate its responsibility to an Irish power.

“We are giving the opportunity to totalitarian States to dictate what we do and where we go.”

Professor Ray Murphy of the University of Galway said while the UN was the essence of multilateralism and if we acted outside it we were weakening that very organisation to which we were committed.

He accepted that it was difficult but said that hard cases make bad law. He said the framework was the UN Charter and why would Ireland do something that was counterproductive to it and would damage Ireland’s long-term reputation.

“I don’t think we should ever support something outside the framework of the UN.”

He said that while it was difficult it was possible to get a UN resolution to sanction a mandate if there was two-thirds support from the General Assembly of the UN, and if a majority of the Security Council backed it.

Other speakers said that was possible but it had been a long time since that mechanism was deployed. However, Shamala Kandiah Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, Security Council Report, said that it was rare for a veto (by a Permanent Member) to be used to shut down a peacekeeping mission. It was used in Macedonia in 2002 and, more recently in Georgia, she said.