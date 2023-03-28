MI5 raises Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe’

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris told the public to 'remain vigilant' but not to be 'alarmed'. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris cited a “small number” of individuals who remain determined to use “politically motivated violence”.

Announcing the change on Tuesday, he urged the public to “remain vigilant” but “not be alarmed”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said a “small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence” as the terror threat level was raised.

“Over the last 25 years, Northern Ireland has transformed into a peaceful society.

“The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement demonstrates how peaceful and democratic politics improve society,” he said.

“However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence.

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland-related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public.

“These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.”