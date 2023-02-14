Denis Naughten: Vastly experienced TD who left Fine Gael over Roscommon Hospital downgrade

Denis Naughten makes a statement on the plinth at Leinster House during the Bruton-Kenny leadership contest, in which he backed the losing candidate. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh / The Irish Times

Denis Naughten will not be 50 until June this year but there are few more experienced politicians in Leinster House.

The Roscommon-Galway TD is a 26-year veteran of the parliament, having being elected to the Seanad in 1997 to succeed his father, Liam, who was killed in a car crash.

Naughten, then a member of Fine Gael, was elected to the Seanad as a 23-year-old in a byelection in January that year and was elected to the Dáil in the general election only five months later. He has retained his Dáil seat every since, despite three major boundary changes in the constituency, and his parting of ways with Fine Gael.

Naughten, a science graduate, had started a PhD in food microbiology in University College Cork (UCC) when his father died. Within weeks of his election as a Dáil deputy he was appointed spokesman on youth affairs, and became the party’s enterprise, trade and employment spokesman in 2000, when he was 26.

He was one of a minority of TDs who was able to seamlessly move between being a parish pump politician and a national legislator. He built up a large support base in South Roscommon extending from the outskirts of Athlone beyond Roscommon town. The territory remained intact as the constituency changed from Longford-Roscommon, to Roscommon South-Leitrim, to Roscommon-Galway.

Policy mind

At the same time, Naughten also distinguished himself in the Dáil as a policy person and he, along with Richard Bruton, produced many of Fine Gael’s policy papers during three terms in opposition that lasted 13 years. His interest in science informed much of his thinking. Loquacious and self-confident, Naughten considered running for the party’s leadership in 2002, though not yet 30.

[ Denis Naughten announces he will not contest next general election ]

His relationship with his then party leader Enda Kenny was complex. Kenny and Naughten’s father were very close friends, and Naughten was a strong supporter of the Mayo politician during his early years as leader.

However, that all changed when Richard Bruton challenged Kenny for the leadership of the party in 2010. Naughten supported Bruton in what became an internal battle of attrition. When Kenny survived, he did not reappoint Naughten to the front bench, and the relationship between both men cooled considerably.

On the backbenches

When Fine Gael returned to power along with Labour in 2011, Naughten was left on the backbenches. As that government implemented a series of stringent cutbacks – under the supervision of the Troika – an announcement was made that the emergency department of Roscommon County Hospital would be closed. Naughten protested angrily against the move saying that the Fine Gael leadership had pledged to retain the services. He voted against the measure in the Dáil, lost the whip. And then three months later, in October 2011, he resigned from Fine Gael.

Naughten’s departure from Fine Gael did not impact on his electoral popularity in Roscommon. His stance on the hospital was widely supported in the country. By contrast, his constituency colleague, Frank Feighan, shipped a lot of abuse and antagonism on social media, and at public meetings, for supporting the measures. In addition, Roscommon had a long tradition of electing Independent TDs.

Naughten returned to Fine Gael and the frontbenches with election of Leo Varadkar. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

However, Naughten was never seen as fully independent. He was essentially seen as the proxy Fine Gael representative in the constituency, and a substantial portion of his vote came from that party’s supporters. That despite his vow never to rejoin the party.

After the uncertain result of the 2016 General Election, Naughten was one of a small number of Independent TDs who supported the minority Fine Gael government. As a result, he was appointed Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment in an Enda Kenny government. Both politicians repaired the soured relationship during that period.

His focus as a minister was getting a National Broadband Plan off the ground that would bring high-speed fibre to every corner of the State, particularly to the more isolated rural areas. The plan became a reality during his tenure as minister. However, he had a number of dinners and contacts with the American businessman, David McCourt, who led the consortium that won the contract for supplying the network.

In October 2018, Naughten met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – who had replaced Kenny the previous year – to discuss the controversy. It was clear that Varadkar had lost confidence in him and Naughten resigned. “The outcome is more about opinion polls than telecom poles,” he said at the time.

The roll-out of a national broadband network is his largest political legacy.

Future plans

Naughten does not have anything specific in mind as to future plans as yet. He is the chair of an international working grip on science and technology, and said he would like to work to create closer relationships between scientists and policymakers.

Galway-Roscommon is a relatively new three-seater constituency that takes in part of east, and northeast Galway. The other two TDs are Claire Kerrane of Sinn Féin and another Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice.

The absence of Naughten will mean that a seat will be in play for either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil. The latter came closest to winning a seat on the last occasion but Fine Gael will hope that at least some of Naughten’s support will transfer back to the party.

The two leading representatives for either party are Senator Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael) and Senator Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fáil). However, if there are radical changes in the boundaries and a new constituency of Roscommon-East Mayo is created, that will invariably change the dynamic.