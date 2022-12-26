Taoiseach aims to reduce wait for child healthcare and assessments by 2025

Leo Varadkar has announced that a unit would be set up in his department to focus on reducing child poverty and improving wellbeing. File photograph: Collins

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he finds it “impossible to explain” why children have to wait so long to be assessed for special needs, but added that solving the issue will be difficult.

The Taoiseach also said he wants to see paediatric waiting lists reduced over the next two years, while acknowledging it will be one of the biggest challenges facing his new children’s unit.

The Fine Gael leader, who has taken over as Taoiseach from Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin, announced that a unit would be set up in his department to focus on reducing child poverty and improving wellbeing.

“Our vision is to make Ireland the best country in Europe to be a child,” he told the Dáil.

Asked if this was part of an election strategy to take credit from their Green Party colleagues for childcare reform, Mr Varadkar replied that childcare was just one aspect of the unit.

“The reason why we’re establishing a unit on child poverty and welfare in the Taoiseach’s office is precisely because it is a cross-Government area,” he said.

He acknowledged that Green Party Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has responsibility for childcare, protection and youth affairs. Mr Varadkar said that children also come under the remit of the Department of Education because of schools and also the Department of Health through paediatric healthcare.

“The payments that go to children — child benefit, for example, family payments — are done through the Department of Social Protection,” he said. “The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has a huge role in making sure that families have work. We know that work is the best way to get people out of poverty, particularly work with good terms and conditions … the fundamental role of the Department of the Taoiseach is to pull things together and to co-ordinate Government action so that [it] is targeted … childcare is only the very small aspect of what we want to do and the policy of reducing childcare costs, I think, is shared by all three parties.”

Many childcare providers have reported difficulties in retaining staff, and parents have raised the struggle of high childcare fees, often compared to a second mortgage.

In September, Mr O’Gorman increased childcare providers’ and educators’ wages in a move that was broadly welcomed, although some small independent operators said further support was needed. A 25 per cent reduction in weekly childcare fees, at a cost of €121 million, was also announced as part of Budget 2023.

“If the public finances allow, Minister O’Gorman and I would like to do that again,” next year, added Mr Varadkar. “For 2024 we’d like to get help childcare costs down to roughly half what they were before — if we can achieve that — if the public finances allow. And that’s for very good reasons, not least helping families with the cost of living, but also making it easier for parents to go back to the workforce. And we need people in the workforce, particularly in our public services. So that’s the reason why we’re doing it.”

He said reducing the cost of childcare was “the easy part” and reducing paediatric waiting lists and waiting times for assessments of special needs would be more difficult.

“Somebody was suggesting a little bit cynically that this was about grabbing good news,” he said. “I don’t see it that way at all. These are actually very big challenges … And one of the hardest parts is going to be reducing paediatric waiting lists. And that’s something that I want to see happen over the next two years. And another very hard part, as well, is going to be reducing waiting times for assessment of needs and therapies.”