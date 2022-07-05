Metrolink: Private sector partners will be sought to fund quarter of €9.5bn project

Proposed St Stephen’s Green Station of Metrolink. Located at the east corner of the green, at the junction of Merrion Row, the existing Wolfe Tone Sculpture and Famine memorial will be moved to provide a large public space.

Private sector partners will be sought to fund a quarter of the long-awaited Metrolink project which is estimated to cost €9.5 billion under plans approved by the Government.

The exact cost of the route linking Swords and Dublin Airport to Dublin city centre will not be known until after the planning permission and procurement process.

However, an estimate of €9.5 billion has been identified as the midpoint of a “credible” cost range of between €7.16 billion and €12.25 billion.

The Cabinet approved the National Transport Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s preliminary business case for Metrolink on Monday.

The plan is for around three-quarters of the cost to be covered by the State with the rest being financed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The analysis presented to Ministers shows that MetroLink will deliver benefits to the Irish economy and society to the tune of €13.7 billion over 60 years, which the Government said is “well in excess of expected project costs.”

Map of the proposed Metrolink Map of the proposed Metrolink in July 2022 showing stations from Swords and Dublin Airport to Charlemont

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted that there is an “extreme case” scenario for the cost of the metro rising to €23 billion, but he did not think it would cost that.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Mr Varadkar said the route is a great project that was long overdue. It will help transform public transport and improve air quality, he added.

Mr Varadkar said the cost of the project - originally put at around €10 billion could go up or down and he pointed out that the National Broadband Plan project will be costing less.

Of the €9.5 billion estimated price tag for the Metro, he said that included €1.5 billion for inflation and €1.5 billion insurance risk.

“It is going to be a real benefit for the greater Dublin area,” Mr Varadkar said.

The 19.4km line from Swords will have 16 stations, mostly underground and will serve places like Ballymun and Glasnevin before terminating at Charlemont Street, where there will be a connection to the existing Luas Green line.

Under the plans there will be trains every three minutes at peak time when operations commence and the system will be capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction. Frequency would rise to a service every 90 seconds by 2060.

A planning application is due to be lodged in September and construction is slated to start in 2025 with completion of the project is not expected until between 2031 and 2034.

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “MetroLink is a once in a generation project that is going to massively transform the public transport system in our capital city.”

He said it has been on the table in various guises for two decades but the Government’s decision to approve the preliminary business case “marks a significant milestone”.

“Now this exciting transport megaproject starts to become a reality.

“We are giving the green light to a transport system that will be integral to the city and the country’s sustainable development in this century, and into the next.”

Looking north from Townsend Street, Tara Street will have two entrances for the Metro, one north and south of the station.

MetroLink is said to be “hardwired” to Ireland’s climate action ambitions, providing over 1 billion carbon neutral, fully electrified, passenger trips by 2050.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said: “Our task now is to ensure that the scheme progresses in a timely manner with protecting the interests of the taxpayer as a central tenet of the project.”

He said there are a suite of oversight measures and “these processes will be essential to the efficient delivery of this vital piece of national infrastructure.”

Anne Graham, NTA chief executive said MetroLink is about “providing a frequent, reliable, sustainable alternative... so that we can encourage more people to get out of their cars and on to public transport.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland chief executive Peter Walsh said the organisation looks forward to bringing Metrolink to An Bord Pleanála in September.