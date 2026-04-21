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Warning on Government spending; latest on Daniel Kinahan and former UCD footballers revisit China

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Government spending; Daniel Kinahan; Hibernians, former UCD footballers in China

Listen | 08:32
UCD footballers
UCD footballers
Andrew McNair
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 06:13

Ministers will be warned today that tighter spending controls are required in their departments in order to stick within agreed budgets at a time of growing international threats to the Irish economy.

The arrest of alleged cartel boss Daniel Kinahan in Dubai last week marks a significant new phase to efforts by An Garda Síochána to get him back in Ireland.

A group from the Ancient Order of Hibernians speaks to The Irish Times on a visit to the North.

Former footballers for University College Dublin retrace their steps in China, where they last toured in 1976.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
EconomyUCDNorthern Ireland

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