Early Edition Podcast

Iran peace talks; better North-South rail links; and who is Caelan Robertson?

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Plus: Ireland’s waste management system is under fresh scrutiny

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US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP
US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Andrew McNair
Mon Jun 22 2026 - 06:00

Peace talks have been taking place in Switzerland between the US and Iran following the publication of an initial deal signed by Donald Trump last week.

The Government is set to approve major new rail funding as part of the Shared Island initiative which it says will improve services and cut journey times on key cross-Border services.

Should Dublin follow Antwerp, Rotterdam and Florence and install underground bins?

Naomi O’Leary speaks to the social media sensation Caolan Robertson who is reporting on the war in Ukraine to over a million followers.

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times
IranUnited StatesDonald Trumppublic transportUkraine crisis

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