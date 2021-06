Sir, – While it’s true that Yeats remains the only horse to have won the Ascot Gold Cup four times (Letters, June 19th), one might plausibly contend that the remarkable achievement has only a tenuous link with Irish literature because contrary to popular belief, the great horse –arguably the best stayer of all time – was named not after you-know-who, but after his brother, the renowned painter Jack B Yeats. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.