Transport policy and cutting inter-city bus routes

Sir, – Despite the depressing news that rural public bus services are again to face cuts due to what the chief executive of Bus Éireann described as “unsustainable losses” (“Bus Éireann to shut many inter-city routes due to financial pressures”, News, September 28th), those living outside the Pale can be thankful for small mercies. If the nation-building governments had been imbued with the same level of profit-before-everything-else thinking, it would be necessary to have to hoof it to Dublin just to see the wonder that electricity is. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond, Sligo.