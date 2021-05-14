Making a splash

Sir, – Next week marks an important date in the Irish calendar. The time is almost upon us when outdoor swimmers who started dipping in May 2020 will qualify for the title of “Year-Round Outdoor Swimmer”.

It is important that the non-swimming public be warned about this and practise studied interest when they are informed by the aquatic athletes achieving this milestone. Anyone who knows one of these swimmers is probably already well-practised in such etiquette.

In fact many swimmers, such is their excitement over the impending day, might be tempted to boast about this prematurely, hence the early warning letter. – Yours, etc,

GARY O’TOOLE,

(Agonisingly close to being year-round outdoor

swimmer, Two-time

Olympian),

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.