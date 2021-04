Sir, – In “Is walking on a run cheating?” (Mary Jennings, Health + Family, Online, April 19th) discusses whether walking during a marathon is cheating. It also says it was pioneered in 1970 by a coach.

In my youth (1950) it was known as “scout pace”. Twenty steps running followed by 20 steps walking. I used it a great deal when having to make up time walking to school. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN LOWE,

Adversane,

West Sussex,

England.