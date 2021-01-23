Sir, – While I read with great excitement (News, January 21st) that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly informed the Dáil that everyone in this country is to get the Covid-19 vaccine by September, might I caution the Minister not to commit to such a goal, considering committed vaccine supply from manufacturers are still to be confirmed, and while complex logistics and safe vaccine distributions are yet to be clearly mapped.

Eight months ago we thought we’d seen the worst of Covid-19 on exiting Lockdown 1.0. Eight months to go isn’t a long time.

After all, we wouldn’t want to use his now infamous “unf***ingbelievable” expression against his good self. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KENNY,

Portobello, Dublin 8.