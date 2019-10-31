Cyclists shouldn’t always stay in cycle lanes

Sir, – Enda McDermott suggests that new legislation regarding cyclists safety should also include a requirement for the mandatory use of cycle lanes by cyclists (October 30th).

Unfortunately, such a requirement is unworkable. He doesn’t understand there are times when cyclists can’t or shouldn’t use these lanes. For example, if they are in poor/dangerous condition and/or are populated by parked cars.

Also there are certain cycle lanes that are continually used by pedestrians. Finally, there are times when a cyclist will be going at a speed that is legal but potentially dangerous if someone was to encroach onto the cycle lane and therefore, the cyclist would be better off using the road. The latter point is a matter of judgment for the cyclist with everyone’s safety in mind.

Good cycle lanes are great for cyclists and I for one use them when possible. However, making their usage mandatory isn’t appropriate at this point in time, in a country that hasn’t really fully embraced cycling as a hobby and a means of transport. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Dublin 16.