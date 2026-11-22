A recent European project is building androids to support elderly people in the home. Its name is Social Robots to Support Biopsychosocial Frailty of Seniors, or Sister for short. Funded by Italy’s EU-backed recovery programme, it explores robotic assistance, companionship, nutrition and exercise. “What a waste of effort,” I think. They should have just used a real sister.

Saturday Night Live’s latest sketch is also called “Sister.” The satirical advert takes the form of an insurance pitch. A smug middle-aged son speaks to camera. “When Dad started to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible. I didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, but a private health aide could cost thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn. That’s when I heard about Sister. Sister is a live-in 24-seven elder care provider that is completely free. Simply text ‘Dad Fell’ to Sister and she will quit her job, break her lease and move halfway across the country to take care of him.”

Dr Grant, author of Not It!: A Son’s Gide to Elder Care steps in to mansplain the science bit: “Years of internalised sexism warps Sister’s brain into believing that caretaking is her responsibility and somehow, not yours.”

Seeing it online, I forward it to my sister-in-law, who lives close to her father in Sligo. “This will make her chuckle,” I think. “It’s funny cos it’s true”. She does not send back a cry-laugh emoji. She doesn’t send anything. For many sisters, this joke is too true to be funny.

The context for Sister may be US elder care, but it plays just as well on our side of the Atlantic. In Ireland, unpaid carers – largely mothers, wives and sisters – save the State an estimated €20 billion a year, according to Family Carers Ireland. We’re so reliant on women’s work that it’s written into our Constitution.

Of course, the Constitution doesn’t call it unpaid labour. It speaks about a woman’s life in the home as though care were a natural expression of womanhood and not work that some sister has to do. But it also implicitly acknowledges that without this work the State would cease to function.

In 2024, Ireland went to the polls to decide whether to replace the “women in the home” clause with a new acknowledgment of care provided by family members. “I ... don’t actually think that’s the State’s responsibility, to be honest,” Taoiseach Varadkar said at the time, when asked if the new wording absolved the State of a duty to care. He said that, while families deserved the support of the State, “I do think that is very much a family responsibility”. He listed his own familial obligations: the parents who raised him, and his nieces and nephews, whom he would look after, if, “God forbid”, something happened to his sisters.

Part of the problem is that we still think of the family as outside of the market, a refuge when the working day is done, when for a long time the family – and so-called women’s work – has shored up a stalled economy.

[ Ageing population in Ireland will see rise of up to 58 per cent in need for family careOpens in new window ]

From the 1970s on, neoliberal reforms in the United States and the UK rolled back public provision. The burden of care shifted to the family, Melinda Cooper argues in her book Family Values. Welfare associations in the US ploughed funds into seeking out unmarried biological fathers and having them pay maintenance. This happened irrespective of whether a mother had or wanted a relationship with the father of her children. The state decided what family would be to one another. It also taught unwaged women to rely on their romantic partner – a husband, preferably – for support.

In the Republic, alongside a history of religious charity (a different kind of sister altogether), women’s unpaid work has always been central to how welfare is organised. The marriage ban, in place until 1973, saw women in public service forced to resign. The Conditions of Employment Act, enacted in 1936, allowed the government to restrict the number of women working in any industry. And the 1937 Constitution recognised women’s work in the home.

However sexist the language – and it was sexist even for its time – there was a sense that the amendment valued care as an economic good. But when carers tried to use the clause to make a beneficial claim – on the basis of their work as mothers, wives or sisters who cared and weren’t paid – the economic value of that work was not recognised. In 1992, in the case BL vs. ML, a woman used the Constitution to make a beneficial claim when her marriage broke down. She had kept house for her husband for more than a decade. Hadn’t she worked? The High Court said yes, but when her husband appealed, the verdict was unanimously overturned by the Supreme Court.

[ ‘It’s relentless’: Mother caring for disabled twin children says respite ‘critical’ for carersOpens in new window ]

Much has changed since then, but the fact that the Sister skit went viral shows the level of frustration in how we continue to rely on but refuse to properly value care work – work that is predominantly done by women and done in the home without pay. Today, carer’s allowance is still a means-tested welfare payment – not a wage for caring. There is still no equivalent to the statutory nursing-home funding scheme for people who need care in their own homes.

We are relying on families, and predominantly on women, many of whom also work outside of the home or need care themselves. The demands are unsustainable but hard to resist. After all, what sister refuses to step up when caring less means less care for those you love? The State provides “support”, but families – Sisters – are still doing it for themselves.