Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring 70

Fifteen people were killed and about 70 were hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 15 people had died in the incident while the city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency estimated about 70 people had been injured.

Ms Sheinbaum travelled to the scene of the accident and said car were trapped underneath the rubble of the overpass and emergency crews working to find survivors

The mayor said on Twitter that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly.”

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.