Voting under way in the Dáil to elect the next taoiseach

In the first of a series of Dáil votes to elect a Taoiseach, incumbent Leo Varadkar received 36 votes in his favour but 107 TDs voted against him and 16 abstained.

Independent Minister of State Sean Canney voted with Fine Gael.

Fianna Fáil, Labour, Sinn Féin, Aontú, the Green Party, Solidarity People Before Profit and a number of Independents including Thomas Pringle, Catherine Connolly and Carmel Nolan opposed his election.

The Social Democrats abstained as did some Independents.

To be elected the nominee must receive more Tá (Yes) votes than Níl (No).

Voting for Taoiseach is by walk through vote not electronically, and TDs must proceed through the Tá and Níl lobbies.

Support for McDonald

A taoiseach will not be elected in the Dáil on Thursday but the five Solidarity People Before Profit TDs are to vote for Ms McDonald and Independents 4 Change TD Joan Collins said she too would support the Sinn Féin leader.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has said she will also vote for Ms McDonald and Independent Thomas Pringle will vote for the Dublin Central TD as well which would bring the Sinn Féin vote to 45.

Fianna Fáil has 37 voting TDs, the same as Sinn Féin while Fine Gael has 35 and the Greens have 12. The Social Democrats have said they will abstain in the vote for taoiseach.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness went against the party’s official stance on not talking to Sinn Féin about coalition government when he said “no single party should be left out of a discussion about the future of this country”.

Opening the nominations Fine Gael’s longest serving TD Bernard Durkan of Kildare North said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not afraid to take on challenges, including that of leading a minority government.

Mr Varadkar had also led on the challenge of Brexit and as Taoiseach had discharged the office with “distinction, courage and conviction” for the common good of the State.

The party’s youngest TD Emer Higgins of Dublin Mid-West said Mr Varadkar’s leadership on the economy meant another generation would not be standing in airports waving goodbye to their parents.

And she praised his courage in his dealings with British prime minister Boris Johnson to achieve a withdrawal agreement and ensure no hard border in Ireland.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald on arrival at Leinster House, Dublin, for the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil. Photograph: PA

Martin’s record

Newly elected Kerry TD Norma Foley opened nominations for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin describing him as “determined to lead a government who will not just to talk about change but who will action it”.

She said that in a lifetime distinguished by public service Mr Martin had been true to himself, to his community and to his working-class roots.

Newly-elected Cork East Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said the party’s leader had a record on providing progress change and was known for his perseverance to deliver that change.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said that if elected Ms McDonald would be the first female taoiseach and “that in itself is something that really would deliver change”.

He said the party’s leader represented real change and she was the only person who could lead a government for change and she had the vision that the country needed, all 32 counties.

The party’s youngest TD Claire Kerrane had the necessary leadership and charisma to lead the country and the only nominee who really understood the aspirations and needs of ordinary people.

Green Party

Nominating Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, the party’s Fingal TD Joe O’Brien said the Greens were not into “personality politics” but that sometimes real leadership emerges “not when there is a big shiny prize to be won but when the going is really tough and when there is no thanks or plaudits to be had”.

He also spoke of climate change and the Shevlin family in Portrane who were on the verge of losing their home to coastal erosion if another half metre of land behind their home was lost to the sea.

The party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin speaking in Irish said it was an historic election for change for the Green party with 12 TDs and a reflection of the increasing respect of the public for the party and its work to deal with climate change.

Solidarity Cork North-Central TD Mick Barry said the Fianna Fáil had been in government for 101 years and were the opponents of real change.

He said that was the reason he would vote for Ms McDonald, to put pressure on her to rule out coalition with those two parties.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that while they would vote for Ms McDonald it would not be with a “blank cheque” and he hoped she would use it to form a left-leaning government.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Mc Grath said that after some of the speeches “you would think we had lived in a dictatorship for the past 100 years”. He said there were elections and his party had been elected. There were occasions when his party received over 40 per cent of the vote and did not get into government.

No party had a right to be in government, he added. He said it was a lot easier to organise a protest than a government.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said there was an element of “pretend negotiations” in relation to the formation of the next government.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe reminded TDs of the impact their words could have. It was a “Dáil that by the discourse we use, the tone we adopt, subtly but crucially the guardrails in which our democracy flourishes”.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the party would abstain in the vote because it would be meaningless in the absence of an agreed policy platform to lead to a programme for government.

New group

Nine TDs from across the country have agreed to come together to establish The Regional Group.

This group will operate as a technical group in Dáil Eireann for speaking time and the scheduling of parliamentary business.

The group was established following the decision by Dáil Eireann today (Thursday) to establish a business committee to progress the day-to-day operation of parliamentary business.

The Regional Group consists of: Cathal Berry TD, Sean Canney TD, Peter Fitzpatrick TD, Noel Grealish TD, Michael Lowry TD, Verona Murphy TD, Denis Naughten TD (convener), Matt Shanahan TD and Peadar Toibin TD.