Irish Liverpool fan to be brought out of induced coma

An Irish Liverpool supporter who was seriously injured when he was attacked at last week’s Champions League semi-final is expected to be brought out of an induced coma today.

Sean Cox (53) from Co Meath, who was at the match with his brother, suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted before last Tuesday’s match between Liverpool and Roma. He is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool where his condition is described as critical.

Mr Cox, who works as sales director of Dundalk-based company Precision Cables, is a life-long Liverpool FC supporter and used the match as an opportunity to also meet up with his brother who lives in the UK.

Two Italian men, Filippo Lombardi (20) and Daniele Sciusco (29), were remanded in custody on Thursday after appearing in court charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.

No pleas were indicated and the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court, where both men will appear on May 24th.

District Judge Jack McGarva said he would not grant bail for the two men, who spoke through an Italian interpreter.

A police officer who appeared in court provided an update on Mr Cox’s condition and said doctors were planning to bring him out of an induced coma on Monday.

A GoFundme page set up to help cover Mr Cox’s s medical bills and accommodation for his family had raised more than €72,600 as of Monday morning.

In a statement released by police, his family said: “We want the world to know that Seán is the most amazing and wonderful husband, dad, friend, son, uncle, and brother, and he has brought us all nothing but joy.

“He is a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC and just came over from his home in Co Meath, Ireland, to watch his beloved team.

“We are completely devastated by what has happened to our lovely, caring Seán and all we want is for him to come home to his loving wife and three children.

“We hope Seán makes a full recovery from the injuries he sustained and that we will all be back together soon as a family in Ireland, spending precious time together.”

