Gardaí: There is ‘absolute confusion’ around outdoor alcohol rules

Gardaí have said there is “absolute confusion” around how officers are expected to enforce rules around alcohol being served in temporary seating areas established outside many licensed premises as a response to Covid restrictions.

Over the weekend the force said that pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in the temporary seating areas set up outside many premises recently unless specifically provided for in a liquor licence or where there were bylaws permitted drinking in public.

While the Garda said any such arrangements were not covered by drinks licenses, it said it would continue “to engage with all stakeholders” to give effect to Government announcements to move ahead with the reopening the economy, with a continuing emphasis on outdoor activity.”

The Garda said it has been “consistent from the start in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic based on our tradition of policing by consent”.

It said “as is normal and routine practice, An Garda Síochána has and continues to engage with licensed premises in line with prevailing public health guidelines and licensing laws”.

The Garda statement also made reference to “the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces”.

On Sunday night Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys used social media to say the Garda “will engage with licensed premises and will use their discretion, as they have done throughout Covid”. She said the Garda was “working to ensure we can enjoy an outdoor summer and that the vast majority of licensed premises are acting responsibly”.

However, the outcome for gardaí on the beat from this conflicting advice was confusion, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said on Monday.

Brendan O’Connor, vice president of the GRA, speaking on RTÉ radio, said gardaí were being asked to police the issue with discretion and common sense.

Gardaí were also expected to act if they observed any breach of the law, but who would be held accountable for those decisions? he asked.

Mr O’Connor said the GRA was seeking clear guidelines for its members so they would not be held accountable for discretionary decisions.

“When things go wrong our members are left very vulnerable and then have to defend their actions.”

The hospitality industry has also called for an immediate Government response to clarify the issue.

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said the Government should bring forward a statutory instrument to provide clarity for businesses serving alcohol in outdoor seating areas.

“The Government should have known about this when they allowed hospitality to reopen,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The problem needed to be “fixed,” he said.

Mr Cummins pointed out that €17million had been granted to the hospitality sector to provide outdoor dining facilities, so it was “deeply disappointing” for this issue to now arise.

Businesses needed to be able to operate viably, they needed to know what was going to happen on July 5th when indoor dining is due to return. It was pointless to have provided funding for outdoor facilities and then for this to happen, he said.

Mr Cummins said gardaí in Galway had already approached premises and told them it was not legal to have alcohol consumed outside their premises. He said this issue could crop up in every county and clarity was urgently required.

Across the country, fenced off seating areas where customers can order and consume drinks have appeared in front of many pubs, with permission granted by local authorities and funding supports for reopening provided by Government.

Mr Cribben added that gardaí had been left in “no man’s land” due to the confusion and that was why direction was needed.

The lack of clarity was also criticised by the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) with chief executive Padraig Cribben saying he wrote to the Minister for Justice on June 10th seeking clarity on the issue and expressing concern that Garda discretion would not be imposed evenly across the country.

The hospitality sector had been told to prepare for an outdoor summer, grants were given for outdoor seating, streets were closed off, he said, but there was still ambiguity about Section 254 areas.

Mr Cribben explained that under emergency legislation a Section 254 area was an area where a local authority had granted permission for outdoor hospitality services.

Mr Cribben said he believed under Section 254 publicans were legally entitled to serve outdoors, but there was confusion under the 2003 Act and some gardaí were taking a different interpretation.

Indoor drinking and dining remains banned under Covid restrictions until July 5th under the Government’s reopening plan.