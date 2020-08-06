Coronavirus: 43 new cases recorded in North

Northern Ireland has now gone 24 days without recording any Covid-19 deaths but, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health, there has been a notable increase in the number of cases.

On Thursday afternoon the Department reported that there were 43 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 6,049. That compares with the 10 new cases recorded on Wednesday and the eight cases on Tuesday. So far 150,953 people have been tested for the virus in the North.

Figures calculated by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) using information from death certificates, shows the total number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in the region to July 24th was 853. The departmental figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.