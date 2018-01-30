Apartments and vehicles damaged in Tallaght fire

A number of vehicles were destroyed and some residents will now have to be rehoused following a fire in the underground car park of an apartment complex in Tallaght last night.

There were eight Dublin Fire Brigade units at the scene at Bancroft Hall in Tallaght village at the height of the blaze, which also involved a gas distribution supply.

The operation has now been scaled back, although one fire engine remained at the scene this morning as a precaution.

The entire apartment complex had to be evacuated during the incident, which started before midnight on Monday and was only extinguished over five hours later. A section of the Main Street in Tallaght was also closed.

Apartments had to be ventilated for smoke and gases, and most residents are now able to access their properties. A small number will have to be rehoused due to damage caused by the fire, it was confirmed.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

It has not yet been established how the blaze started, although early indications are that it may have begun as a gas leak or a vehicle fire.

Investigations involving the Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána are now underway into the cause of the blaze.