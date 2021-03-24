Q&A: What can the fully vaccinated do? Can you hug your granny?

As more and more people are vaccinated, the focus will start to turn to what the fully inoculated population can do safely now that they are protected from Covid-19.

Other countries, notably the United States, have issued guidance to those who are fully protected, but the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is still working on Irish guidelines.

How much of the population has been vaccinated?

As of Sunday last, just over 680,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines had been administered but, crucially, just 184,191 or less than 4 per cent of the population had received their second doses. It takes two weeks after the second dose to gain full immunity so not all of these two-dose recipients are fully protected yet. Given that just one in 27 of the population has had two doses, there is still a way to go before large numbers are fully protected and can benefit from relaxations.

But what can the vaccinated do?

Not much yet. The only restrictions relaxed for the fully vaccinated are for nursing home residents who were the first to be vaccinated. Health officials have eased visiting restrictions at care homes, permitting residents to have two visitors a week where there has been a high level of vaccinations. However, even then, visitors have to follow strict infection prevention and control measures such as wearing a mask. Some homes permit in-bedroom visits for vaccinated visitors.

What advice is Nphet working on for the vaccinated?

It is not clear yet. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said last week Nphet would agree on guidelines in the coming fortnight.

What have other countries done?

In Israel, where half the population have been fully vaccinated, inoculated people can, with a “green pass”, use swimming pools and gyms, visit bars and attend concerts. In the US, where 14 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated but there is still high levels of community transmission, fully vaccinated people can meet each other indoors or visit unvaccinated people at low risk of severe Covid-19 disease without wearing masks or physically distancing. This is based on guidance issued by the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on March 8th.

So can a vaccinated grandparent hug a grandchild in the US?

Yes, fully vaccinated grandparents have been told they can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without having to wear masks or physically-distance, provided none of the unvaccinated are at risk of severe Covid-19 disease.

Can an Irish granny hug their grandchild?

The advice here is: not yet, if both are not in the same household. Karina Butler, chairwoman of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, has said that if transmission rates were low in the community, then such hugs would be possible because transmission is low risk with children.

Some believe Nphet should adopt the same guidelines as the CDC as a “vaccine bonus” to maintain trust with a public who have been told vaccination was a way of escaping restrictions.

“The guidelines make perfect sense and we should introduce them here, no doubt, because it makes immunological sense,” said Prof Luke O’Neill, an immunologist at Trinity College Dublin.

“It should be possible for two vaccinated people to meet up and behave as they would have before the pandemic and they should be able meet someone who is not vulnerable.”

But what about the dreaded variants in circulation?

This is also a concern. Evidence is building that the vaccines prevent transmission of the virus from person to person but it is far from definitive yet and there is concern about the spread of the Brazilian and South African variants, against which the existing vaccines are not as effective.

“Until we have more of the population vaccinated, we should be very cautious about opening up and abandoning public health measures, as much as everyone is fed up with the restrictions,” said vaccine specialist Dr Anne Moore, a senior lecturer at UCC’s school of biochemistry.