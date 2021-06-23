Over 200 Delta variant cases now recorded here as EU agency warns on easing restrictions

More than 200 Delta variant Covid-19 cases have now been reported in the Republic, according to latest data.

The 204 reported cases of the variant account for 8.1 per cent of all cases reported here over the past four weeks, according to internationally collected data.

The variant accounts for almost 90 per cent of new UK cases and nearly half of all cases sequenced in Portugal, according to the data, published by the Gisaid initiative, which tracks virus variants.

It takes about two weeks to genetically sequence cases for the variant involved, and about 40 per cent of all cases in the Republic are sequenced.

However, Government Ministers, relying on broader, more readily available scientific data, have estimated the proportion of Delta variant cases could over the past week be approaching 20 per cent of new infections.

The Delta variant will account for 90 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in the EU by the end of summer, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has forecast.

The variant will account for 70 per cent of all new infections in the bloc by early August and 90 per cent by the end of the month, the ECDC says in a threat assessment published on Wednesday.

Assuming a halving of existing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, the EU agency is predicting that Covid-19 cases will increase in all age groups, with the highest incidence among those aged under 50.

Any relaxation of restrictions could lead to a “fast and significant” increase in cases, it warns, with an associated rise in hospitalisations and deaths.

Circulate extensively

It is “very likely” the variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals who are not targeted for vaccination, the ECDC says. “This could cause a risk for the more vulnerable individuals to be infected and experience severe illness and death if they are not fully vaccinated.

“The good news is that having received two doses of any of the currently available vaccines provides high protection against this variant and its consequences. However, about 30 per cent of individuals older than 80 years and about 40 per cent of individuals older than 60 years have not yet received a full vaccination course in the European Union. ”

The proportion of vaccinated older people in Ireland is much higher than in many other EU states.

The ECDC says it is very important to progress with the vaccine rollout “at a very high pace” and to administer second doses within the minimum authorised interval from the first dose, to speed up the rate at which vulnerable individuals become protected.