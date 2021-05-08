EU secures a further 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The European Union has sealed a deal to buy 900 million BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses with the option to add 900 million more, the European Commission has announced.

“Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter as she announced the deal.

The doses are for delivery between 2021 and 2023 and are intended for use by member states as booster shots against the illness and to allow for the vaccination of children and teenagers if approved by regulators.

In addition, the pharmaceutical companies are developing updated vaccines to combat resistant new variants of Covid-19, and future doses will be tailored to address this.

The deal confirms a shift towards using an mRNA vaccine in the EU’s inoculation strategy, as evidence mounts of high efficacy in halting the spread of the virus, and because they have had fewer manufacturing delays than the viral vector AstraZeneca jab.

The bloc’s current vaccine deliveries put it on course to vaccinate 70 per cent of its adult population by July – catching up with the United States, where vaccine hesitancy is slowing rollout. Some member states including Ireland may hit the target early.

The announcement came as EU leaders including Taoiseach Micheál Martin met in Porto in Portugal to discuss the vaccine rollout and economic recovery from the pandemic.

In a joint declaration, the EU leaders declared a commitment to use the continent’s €750 billion Covid-19 stimulus package to foster a “fair, sustainable and resilient recovery” and promote good-quality jobs.

“As Europe gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority will be to move from protecting to creating jobs and to improve job quality,” the statement read.

“We will prioritise action to support young people, who have been very negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis, which has profoundly disrupted their participation in the labour market as well as their education and training plans.”

The Pfizer purchase announcement comes after it was announced that Ireland is to purchase almost 10 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in 2022 and 2023 at a cost of €191 million under plans which were approved by Cabinet on Tuesday.

The vaccines are part of an EU additional purchase agreement with the pharmaceutical giant and are to be bought for the possibility that booster jabs are needed in the years ahead.

Under the EU agreement Ireland would secure approximately 4.9 million doses in 2022 and the same again in 2023.

This would be enough to fully vaccinate approximately 2.45 million people with two doses.

Ireland will also retain the option of securing an additional 9.8 million doses over the time period.