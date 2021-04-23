Covid-19 outbreak at Donegal school results in Leaving Certs being sent home

A Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in all Leaving Certificate students being sent home from Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny.

After a significant number of students were sent home earlier this week, management took the decision on Thursday evening to send all sixth years home.

The students will be taught remotely until Wednesday, April 28, the school said.

Many Leaving Cert students have been isolating at home as either positive cases or close contacts of a positive case.

“Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny, is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and a safe learning workplace for all our staff,” the school said in a statement.

“After consultation with the HSE and the Department of Education regarding the Covid outbreak in our Leaving Certificate year, the board of management has decided that the sixth year students will be taught remotely at home until Wednesday 28th April.

“This decision has not been taken lightly as we know that this is a very important time in our student’s final year, however it is not tenable to teach while some of the sixth years are able to attend school yet the majority are not. This is the best temporary solution.

“We ask that the parents/guardians of our sixth years ensure that their daughters stay safe and remain positive so that they can return to school next Wednesday 28th April.”

It is understood that some students will not be finished their isolation period by that date and will be required to remain at home until the mandatory time has elapsed.

The Royal and Prior School in Raphoe confirmed earlier in the week that they were also dealing with confirmed cases, while measures have been put in place at Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair after a teacher tested positive for the virus.