‘Absolute priority’ that HSE staff pay goes through, says Donnelly

It is an “absolute top priority” for the HSE that staff in the health service receive their wages this week, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

The Minister said that the HSE’s payroll system was not operating at present as a result of the cyber attack last week.

However the HSE has told its staff that payroll would proceed this week.

However it has advised that there may be some issues about the amounts that staff may receive this week but that any discrepancies would be addressed at a later date.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry said it was hoped that contingency plans could be in place by Thursday to allow staff to be paid, but there was no guarantee as yet.

In its most recent update to staff on pay on Tuesday the HSE said they they would be paid this week.

“Please be reassured that payroll will proceed this week. It is a key priority. Issues may arise but we are continuing to work on contingency measures in the event they are needed.”

“Some issues could involve some variations between what staff are due to be paid and what they receive. Don’t worry we will rectify any discrepancies in the coming weeks.”

There are more than 140,000 staff employed in the public health system and they are paid at different points across each month. Not all staff are due to be paid this Thursday.