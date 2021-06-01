My son wants to drop Leaving Cert exams and opt for accredited grades. Is this wise?
Sitting exams maximises your grades potential and chances of securing your top course
Many students and parents are asking whether points will be similar to last year? From my analysis, they may well end up being even higher – especially in some high-demand courses – for a number of reasons.
Earlier this year my son decided to sit written papers in six subjects in the Leaving Cert. Now, he’s wants to accept accredited grades instead. Many of his friends seem to be drifting in that direction. Is this wise?
The accredited grades process will give your son perfectly legitimate Leaving Cert results indicating that he has completed second-level education successfully.