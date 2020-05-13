Leaving Cert ‘Plan C’ is fairest solution to disruption, says McHugh

The “Plan C” system being put in place by the Department of Education following the cancellation of the Leaving Certificate exams will allow students to move to the next stage of their lives “in a timely fashion”, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said.

A special unit is being established in the department to give all students the option of a calculated grade for the 2020 Leaving Certificate, Mr McHugh told the Dáil during a debate on the Leaving Cert and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne said however that the Government needs to make the “clearest possible statement” on schools reopening after getting expert advice on the issue.

Mr Byrne said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has published guidelines on reopening schools “which aren’t maybe as restrictive as we may have been worried about”.

He said: “I think you need to have an absolutely clear message that you are doing everything possible to get our schools open in September at the appropriate time.”

Mr McHugh told the House the advisory group on the reopening of schools would be meeting on Friday. He said the group would look at the practices of other countries that had reopened schools and colleges and there would be a remote meeting of EU ministers on May 18th.

The Minister said the grading assessment “is the fairest, most equitable and just way to meet the challenges and a better way” to proceed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of the Leaving Certificate exams and to move to predicted assessment was “one of the most difficult recommendations to Cabinet which a Minister has ever had to make”, he said.

He said: “It was my absolute preference to undertake the written and practical examinations.”

When holding the exams proved impossible “we developed a Plan B which moved the exams to July and August”.

But he said he received compelling evidence that the exams could not be held in a reliable and valid manner nor in a way that would be equitable.

“I was acutely conscious of the disadvantage that some schools faced and the impact that lack of time at school has had,” said Mr McHugh.

He said the requirement to protect public health meant that exams in July and August would not have been the experience which students had prepared for.

The examination would not be comparable to the Leaving Certificate in any other year, “potentially involving the need for students to wear masks and gloves, superintends requiring PPE and the prospect of the exam papers having to be redesigned to the extent that they would have been unrecognisable”.

Mr Byrne said “we need that continuity of education”.

“We don’t have e-learning set up,” he said.

“It’s simply not going to work on a long-term basis. It’s a giant social experiment at the moment.”

He said: “Our kids need to be back in class in September” and there must be the “clearest possible statement from government that they’re doing this”.