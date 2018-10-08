Two charged over murder of Aidan O’Driscoll in Cork

Two men have appeared before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon charged in connection with the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll in Cork nearly two years ago.

Colin Casey (32) and Daniel Hegarty (24), with unknown addresses, were both charged in relation with the murder of Mr O’Driscoll (37) in Blackpool in Cork on December 7th, 2016.

Mr O’Driscoll, a senior figure in the Real IRA in Munster, died after he was shot up to four times as he walked along the northside of Cork city just minutes after he had finished work.

State solicitor Ciara Verbier, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the three-judge court the DPP had directed both men be tried in respect of the offences at the non-jury court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Detective Sergeant Niall O’Connor, of Watercourse Garda station in Cork, told Ms Verbier Mr Casey was brought before the court this morning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, where he showed him a copy of the original charge sheet and explained to him the reason for his arrest.

Wearing a navy jacket, Mr Casey stood up when the four charges were read to him by the registrar of the court.

Mr Casey was firstly charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the alleged killers by collecting them from the Redemption Road area of Blackpool after they arrived in a silver Nissan Almera with a Tipperary registration and driving them from that location in a white Vauxhall Astra with a 99 Galway registration plate.

He was also charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the alleged killers by burning out the Nissan and the Vauxhall in which the alleged killers had fled the murder scene, and with driving them away from there in a red Opel Astra which had a Cork registration.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan, also of Watercourse Garda station, said he handed Mr Hegarty a copy of the original charge sheet this morning and explained the substance of the charges to him.

Wearing a navy Adidas hoodie, Mr Hegarty stood up when the four charges were put to him by the registrar.

Mr Hegarty was charged with charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the alleged killers by collecting and concealing a bag used by the alleged killers in the vicinity of Farranferris, Blackpool in Cork city.

He was also charged with charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the alleged killers by concealing the bag at Ballygibbon in Blarney, Co Cork and setting fire to a Honda CBR motorcycle with a Cork registration used to transport the bag, and concealing and burning out a red Opel Astra car he had allegedly driven after concealing the bag.

Neither men made replies when the charges were read out to them.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded the two men on bail with conditions until November 12th.