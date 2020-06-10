Trial date fixed for Dublin man charged with three counts of attempted murder

A date has been set at the Special Criminal Court for the trial of Dublin man Alan Wilson, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Players Lounge pub.

Wilson (40), with a last address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 is charged with attempting to murder Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge Public House, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3 on July 26th, 2010.

Wilson is also charged with the possession of firearms, namely a .38 Special Calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life on the same occasion.

He is further charged with the possession of ammunition, namely .38 special calibre ammunition and .32 auto calibre ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The three-judge court previously heard that Wilson told gardaí he had “absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

Wilson was joined by video-link for today’s brief hearing at the non-jury court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, set a trial date of October 4, 2021. It is expected to last five weeks.