Boy (15) accused of assisting in alleged rape of sister is placed in secure unit

The High Court has made orders allowing Tusla, the Child and Family Agency to place a teenage boy accused of participating in the rape of his sister in a secure facility for troubled youths.

Tusla sought the orders because the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been engaging in behaviour that places his own life in danger and the health and safety of others at risk.

Lawyers for Tusla told the High Court yesterday that the 15-year-old has a history of drug-taking, alcohol abuse and has absconded from various placements.

The teenager is described as being highly vulnerable, was exposed to anti-social behaviour from a young age, and has claimed he was sexually abused by a male relative.

Late last year he was found late at night by gardaí on a Dublin street “unconscious, alone and hyperthermic”, said counsel for Tusla, David Leahy.

Serious injuries

The boy has also suffered a number of serious physical injuries from engaging in risk taking activities and had refused to allowed himself be properly treated for those injuries, counsel said.

The social work team that has tried to help him fears such behaviour could result in his death.

The teenager first came to the attention of Tusla some years ago and has been the subject of care orders. He was placed at non-secure units, which had not worked out.

He had gone back to live with his family, but could not longer do so and had up to very recently been effectively homeless.

Counsel said there were also a number of serious allegations against the teenager that are being investigated, including one made the teen’s sister that he had held a knife to her throat while a friend of his raped her.

Care orders

In recent weeks she was taken into the care by Tusla following an application to the District Court.

Counsel said when the application for care orders came before the District Court last month the judge expressed his strong concerns about the teenager’s situation.

Tusla now wants him placed in a secure environment at a facility where a bed at a small secure facility has just come available, counsel said.

Counsel said it was hoped the teen would use the various services and structures the placement will provide for him, counsel added.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon made a number of orders including one allowing the teenager to be placed at the secure facility by gardaí.

The judge said the teen’s situation was “very concerning”.

She said she was satisfied the secure placement was being sought “not for punitive reasons” but for “therapeutic, educational, and welfare reasons”.

She added the allegations of violence against the teen have yet to be proven.

The case will return before the court later this week.